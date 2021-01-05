Nightlines

That’s right, The Washington Post published an audio recording of President Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to find enough votes to overturn his loss in the state. Wow, things have gotten a lot easier for The Post since they broke Watergate — now Deep Throat is just Trump himself.

— Seth Meyers

(Trump) brought up all kind of crazy things — conspiracy theories he says he’s been hearing on what he calls "Trump media." It was the kind of call that makes you wonder, is he stupid or drunk? And then you remember he doesn’t drink.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Now, now, buckle up everybody, because this call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the "Access Hollywood" bus.

— Stephen Colbert

Trump claimed, among many other things, that there is no way he could have lost Georgia because he had bigger crowds than Joe Biden. As if it was some kind of dueling monster truck shows.

— Jimmy Kimmel