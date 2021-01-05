Nightlines

That’s right, The Washington Post published an audio recording of President Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to find enough votes to overturn his loss in the state. Wow, things have gotten a lot easier for The Post since they broke Watergate — now Deep Throat is just Trump himself.
— Seth Meyers
(Trump) brought up all kind of crazy things — conspiracy theories he says he’s been hearing on what he calls "Trump media." It was the kind of call that makes you wonder, is he stupid or drunk? And then you remember he doesn’t drink.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Now, now, buckle up everybody, because this call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the "Access Hollywood" bus.
— Stephen Colbert
Trump claimed, among many other things, that there is no way he could have lost Georgia because he had bigger crowds than Joe Biden. As if it was some kind of dueling monster truck shows.
— Jimmy Kimmel
One problem: Rally size does not decide an election. That’s why on the 20th, we won’t be swearing in President BTS.
— Stephen Colbert, referring to the K-pop group
The president of the United States sounded like an inveterate gambler begging his bookie to float him for one more race. (Imitating Trump's voice) "I just need 11,000 bucks. I got a great horse. He’s a sure thing.”
— Seth Meyers
Trump asked him to somehow find enough votes to flip Georgia, so that he would win the state by one vote. One vote. Trump was like, "Because if we’re going to do this, we can’t make it obvious."
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump’s call lasted for an hour, by the way. An hour. It was like one of his calls to "Fox & Friends" except he actually cared what the other person had to say on this one.
— Jimmy Fallon
Carl Bernstein, the reporter who broke the Watergate scandal back in the ’70s, said what Trump said on this tape was, "far worse than Watergate." But I guess Trump figures, "I’ve only got two weeks left — what the hell?”
— Jimmy Kimmel
What a waste. Trump could have spent that hour not helping roll out the vaccine.
— Jimmy Fallon