Nightlines

You’ve got to give Trump credit, though. He knows how to say something so crazy that it actually makes the last crazy thing he said seem normal.
Hold on — I’ve felt a great disturbance in the force, because we just learned that James Earl Jones is retiring from the role of Darth Vader in “Star Wars. “He will now be playing Baby Yoda.” — Stephen Colbert You see? The Little Mermaid becomes Black and they take away James Earl Jones! I told you there would be backlash! I told you! — Trevor Noah Instead of trying to find someone else to voice the part, Disney has said they are gonna use artificial intelligence to replicate Darth Vader’s voice. Yeah, I don’t know, people, this makes me a little nervous. Yeah, we think A.I. is going to take over the world, and now we’re going to teach it to use the dark side of the force? No one thinks this is a bad idea? — Trevor Noah That voice is iconic. It belongs in Darth Vader’s body — or announcing CNN promos — but that’s it. — Trevor Noah (Donald) Trump’s argument is that you can just declassify things in your mind; it’s officially declassified as long as you believe it’s declassified. That’s according to Trump’s newest legal adviser, Tinkerbell. — Seth Meyers He couldn’t even read documents with his brain — how does this happen? — Trevor Noah If Trump actually had the power to change things just by thinking about them, Don Jr. would have turned into a Big Mac 30 years ago. — Jimmy Kimmel I felt like he was this close to using the word “abracadabra.” — Jimmy Fallon Hannity was like, “Oh, I get it, you’re going to plead insanity.” — Jimmy Fallon So is Trump saying the FBI raided his house to find Hillary’s emails? So they didn’t want the documents he declassified with his mind? No, they wanted the emails he couldn’t find but that he actually had the whole time at his house? Because Donald Trump is Hillary Clinton? — Trevor Noah The FBI came to his house looking for Hillary Clinton’s emails that were deleted, which, how could there even be emails if they were deleted, and how would they get into his house? Did Hillary sneak in after midnight and stuff them under his pillow like the email fairy or something? — Jimmy Kimmel That’s so crazy, he confused Sean Hannity — and Sean comes pre-confused. — Stephen Colbert At that point, even QAnon people were like, “OK, that conspiracy seems a little nuts.” — Jimmy Fallon