Nightlines

President Biden today attended the White House Easter egg roll. However, due to inflation, the kids all had to share one egg.

— Seth Meyers

Yep, after two minutes of rolling eggs across a lawn, the kids were like, "Wow, I actually miss Zoom."

— Jimmy Fallon

A week ago, (Elon) Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder, after buying $2.89 billion worth of the company. OK, did no one tell him you can read all the tweets for free?

— Stephen Colbert

Oh my god. He could do so much with that money: address world hunger, fix climate change, get a decent haircut.

— Stephen Colbert

... One of the American companies that has suspended service in Russia is Netflix, which has made subscribers in Russia so mad they’re suing Netflix. They want 60 million rubles in compensation, which is about 80 bucks I think, right?

— Jimmy Kimmel

Now, Russian Netflix subscribers launched a class-action lawsuit for loss of service. Then, after a few hours, a screen popped up saying "Are you still suing?" and you had to click "yes."

— Stephen Colbert

How great would it be if this war ends because Russians didn’t get to watch "Is It Cake?" on time?

— Jimmy Kimmel

Well, the Florida Education Department explained that reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, which the Florida legislature says includes theories that distort historical events. That explains the updated unit on division: "A house divided against itself, hey — that’s two houses. Nice."

— Stephen Colbert

If you don’t know what critical race theory is, don’t worry, neither does Gov. Ron DeSantis, don’t worry.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Thanks to his important work, Florida has rejected more than 50 math books after the team uncovered sentence problems like, "Jamal has seven apples." They felt Jamal sounded suspicious. And where did he get the apples? Does he have a receipt for them?

— Jimmy Kimmel

Don’t get me started on the violence inherent in math. I will never forget the day 7 8 9. Scarred me for life.

— Trevor Noah