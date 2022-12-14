Nightlines

Elon (Musk) is being slammed for a tweet he posted yesterday that said, "My pronouns are prosecute and Fauci." Fauci was like, "Yep, much like a Tesla battery, Elon’s on fire."

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s exactly the kind of joke you would expect from a guy who named his son after the bottom row of an eye chart.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, you could tell Fauci wasn’t having it because he wrote back, "Congrats on making Twitter the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of social media."

— Jimmy Fallon

(Raphael) Warnock has won Georgia! It’s fitting he’s a reverend, because when I hear that, all I can say is "Thank God."

— Stephen Colbert

But despite that, it was close. It was really, really close. In fact, if I was Raphael Warnock, my victory speech wouldn’t have been me smiling. I would have been a lot more different. He’s a gracious man. He was talking about democracy and America’s promise. I would have been up there like, "Are you people kidding me with this (expletive)? You guys are giving me a two-point win over this walking vasectomy commercial? Are you kidding me?" He is a better man.

— Trevor Noah

Walker was so deeply unqualified that much of the time it seemed like he didn’t even know what was going on. Even Walker’s fellow Republicans warned months ago that he could lose. The only reason he was even a candidate for the Senate in the first place was that he was once on Donald Trump’s game show. Donald Trump fired him from "The Celebrity Apprentice,’" but thought he might do better in the United States Senate. (imitating Trump) "Herschel, I don’t know if you’re ready to sell corn dogs in Times Square, so let’s put you in charge of the U.S. military first."

— Seth Meyers

With this loss, Walker is expected to return to his previous job, lying about having previous jobs. But on the bright side, it gives him more time to spend with his family, and more time to figure out who that is.

— Stephen Colbert