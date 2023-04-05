But hey, let this be a lesson to all you kids out there, OK? If you commit fraud to cover up an affair with a porn star, the law will catch up to you after, like, seven years and a full term as president.

— John Leguizamo

This is good news for everybody, even him. He now gets to join his J6 Prison Choir!

— Stephen Colbert

Maybe instead of running for president, he’ll do another show, like "The Celebrity Apprentice." Or maybe, maybe a sitcom like "Arrested Developer." We don’t know. All we know is that right now for the first time in seven years, Melania is smiling at Mar-a-Lago.

— Jimmy Kimmel

He’s going to be arrested, he will be fingerprinted, he will be read his Miranda rights. Wait till he finds out, all this time, he had the right to remain silent. He’s going to kick himself. That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Tomorrow, the moment the world’s been waiting for: He’ll head into the DA’s office, where he will receive a booking number and be fingerprinted. They won’t even have to use ink — I’m pretty sure there’s enough ketchup on there all the time.

— Stephen Colbert

How are we going to explain that to our grandchildren? Hopefully in the book, "Donald and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad D.A."

— Stephen Colbert

Today, ahead of his scheduled arraignment, former President Trump flew from Florida to New York and landed at LaGuardia Airport. Yep, he was smart — nothing helps you ease into prison like spending time at LaGuardia.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, Trump flew from Florida to New York, where he’ll soon be arrested. He’s basically doing a reverse spring break.

— Jimmy Fallon

Former President Trump was interviewed last night by Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Thanks for having me back," said Hannity and Trump at the same time.

— Seth Meyers

Yeah, apparently Trump was there to promote his next indictment: (imitating Trump) "It’s gonna be huge."

— Jimmy Fallon