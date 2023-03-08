If there are any Fox viewers watching this — first off, I assume you’re looking for remote batteries. Try the junk drawer in the kitchen.

— Stephen Colbert

The Dominion lawsuit is a massive story, which is why Fox News isn’t covering it. In fact, if you go to their website and search the past two months for the words ‘Dominion Voting Systems,’ you don’t get an article — not a single article. You just get a page that says "Error 404: Journalism Not Found."

— Stephen Colbert

CPAC calls itself "the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world." The speeches will be serious, while the people trying to dance at the after-party will be hilarious.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s basically Coachella for people who post on Facebook in all caps.

— Jimmy Fallon

They started it with the traditional 21-assault-rifle-salute and the pledge of allegiance to Donald Trump.

— Jimmy Kimmel

They’ve got some great panels lined up this year. These are real — we didn’t make these up. These are not jokes. People pay to go see panels like "No Chinese Balloons Above Tennessee," "Sacking the Woke Playbook," "Parents with Pitchforks." I saw Parents with Pitchforks at Coachella last year. Really good band.

— Jimmy Kimmel

But this is nice: After each speech, there will be a QAnon — I’m sorry, Q. and A.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today is March 1, which means it is the start of Women’s History Month. Exactly right. Yeah. Just remember, behind every great woman is a man loudly repeating her ideas.

— Jimmy Fallon

Women’s History Month started as Women’s History Week back in 1982, and then somebody thought, you know, "Hey, women should probably get more time than sharks on the Discovery Channel."

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s an opportunity to look back at the history of women’s rights, especially this year, when so many of women’s rights are history.

— Jimmy Kimmel