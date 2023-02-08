Tom Brady announced he’s decided to retire, but for real this time. Every year on the first of February, Tom Brady comes out of the locker room to announce his retirement. Then if he sees his shadow, he goes right back to the NFL.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Brady is done and, in a related story, tickets to next year’s Buccaneers games are now free.

— Jimmy Fallon

This dude retires more than Cher.

— D.L. Hughley on “The Daily Show”

Sadly, without football, he’s going to have to fill his days with nothing but being insanely rich, accomplished, fit, handsome and single.

— James Corden

The FBI reportedly searched President Biden’s Delaware beach house today as part of the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents. And I think he might be getting nervous, because he said, “You know what you should be searching? Hunter’s laptop! Crazy stuff in there!”

— Seth Meyers

Speaking of Biden, today the White House announced that he will get his annual physical on Feb. 16. It’s going to be crazy after Biden’s colonoscopy when the doctor says, “There’s no easy way to tell you this, but we found more classified documents.”

— Jimmy Fallon

And, by the way: China, if you’re listening, which you obviously are, next time, why you don’t make your balloon the color blue, so we can’t see it in the sky? Or if you’re going to make it white, at least write “the moon” on it. No one here will know the difference. I certainly won’t.”

— Chelsea Handler

So the balloon went over Alaska, and then it went through Canada and then into U.S. airspace. And, by the way, Canada, thanks for the heads-up on that.

— Chelsea Handler

The only way this balloon could have had a higher profile is if it had its own Instagram account.

— Seth Meyers

The balloon floated from Montana to South Carolina. Somehow it got across the country faster than someone flying Southwest.

— Jimmy Fallon

Just to screw with Fox News, Biden should have announced that he was inviting the balloon to appear in this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

— Seth Meyers