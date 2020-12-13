North Carolina’s post-election challenge: separating the pandemic from politics

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a look at what happened in Kansas where the governor’s mask mandate was made optional for counties. The 24 counties that adopted the mask mandate and enforced it saw a 6% decrease in the number of cases, but the counties without the mandate saw a 100% increase.

Figures such as local religious leaders can be an important influence, said Dennis Taylor, a critical care nurse who is president of the North Carolina Nurses Association. He was concerned that there were people in his Winston-Salem church going without masks.

“I went to our board of deacons at the church. And I said, ‘you know you really need to get up from the pulpit and encourage folks to wear a mask, and you need to be doing the same thing as well, to show and to be that example,’” he said. He told them that in his job he sees people die from COVID daily. “I see the impact it has on their families, and it's real, it's here and it's not going away.”

The following week, he saw a change. For one thing, the church had gone back to using only every other pew. The other change was at the front of the sanctuary.

“They were all wearing a mask,” he said. “And I think that sends a message.”