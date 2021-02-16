Our Opinion: 'Acquitted' doesn't mean innocent

In one of the few surprises in an impeachment trial whose outcome was preordained — no matter the evidence — Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina broke with most fellow Republicans and voted to convict Donald Trump.
Good for Burr, even if the state's junior senator, Thom Tillis, dutifully stuck to the GOP script and voted for acquittal.
In a statement, Burr made his case plainly:
“The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results. As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution. When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.
“As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict.”
For his trouble, Burr faced almost certain censure by the N.C. Republican Party, presumably because of his lack of total allegiance to Trump.
He was among seven Republicans who joined 50 Democrats in a vote to convict, versus 43 who favored acquittal — the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history. Still, it wasn’t enough. Under Senate rules, 10 more votes were required for a guilty verdict.
Yet there’s little doubt in the public eye that Trump was indeed guilty of the charges. Some may continue to argue about the meaning of “fight” — it generally doesn’t inspire seditious mobs — but these facts are plain: Trump rallied his supporters ahead of time and sent them to Capitol Hill, where they went wild, causing chaos and death.
At one point during the attack, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy managed to get Trump on the phone, where he pleaded with Trump to call off the mob he had unleashed.
Trump’s coldhearted reply: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
And as Trump refused to activate the National Guard, five lives were lost.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell certainly saw this clearly, and made perhaps the most scathing statement following the trial, saying there is “no question” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McConnell, nevertheless, voted for Trump’s acquittal on the grounds that Trump was no longer in office during the trial — even though McConnell had insisted that the trial be delayed until after Trump left office.
The outcome will likely leave a bitter taste in many Americans’ mouths for some time to come. There’s no cause to celebrate even for Trump. His two impeachments stand, as does his legacy of division and incompetence. We’re still suffering under the deadly pandemic and ensuing economic downturn his actions exacerbated. And, as McConnell said Saturday, he still faces legal challenges that could be devastating — including possible criminal charges from inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
As for his political future, it’s likely over. Under his leadership, the Republican Party lost the White House, the House and the Senate. Tens of thousands of Republicans have changed their party affiliation following the insurrection and some heavy hitters in the Republican establishment are workshopping a new conservative party.
There’s also little to admire in the Republicans who sided with Trump, even though he put their very lives and the lives of their staffs in danger.
People don’t like politics because of decisions like this one, based on political calculations rather than integrity and courage.
If anyone benefits from the outcome, it’s the seven Republicans who took their duty seriously and voted to hold the mob’s main instigator accountable. We’re pleased that Burr is among them.
As for the Democrats, for all of their flaws, they can’t help but look good by comparison. In contrast to Trump’s confused legal defense team, the Democratic impeachment managers presented their case calmly, intelligently and compassionately — especially Reps. Jamie Raskin and Stacey Plaskett. Their futures look bright.