Our Opinion: 'Acquitted' doesn't mean innocent

The outcome will likely leave a bitter taste in many Americans’ mouths for some time to come. There’s no cause to celebrate even for Trump. His two impeachments stand, as does his legacy of division and incompetence. We’re still suffering under the deadly pandemic and ensuing economic downturn his actions exacerbated. And, as McConnell said Saturday, he still faces legal challenges that could be devastating — including possible criminal charges from inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

As for his political future, it’s likely over. Under his leadership, the Republican Party lost the White House, the House and the Senate. Tens of thousands of Republicans have changed their party affiliation following the insurrection and some heavy hitters in the Republican establishment are workshopping a new conservative party.

There’s also little to admire in the Republicans who sided with Trump, even though he put their very lives and the lives of their staffs in danger.

People don’t like politics because of decisions like this one, based on political calculations rather than integrity and courage.

If anyone benefits from the outcome, it’s the seven Republicans who took their duty seriously and voted to hold the mob’s main instigator accountable. We’re pleased that Burr is among them.