Our Opinion: Democracy on trial

Oral arguments begin Wednesday in an important case that our state’s Republican-led legislature has dragged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. We’ll be paying close attention, as will politicians, legal scholars and everyone who cares about this nation’s future.

We’re writing, of course, about Moore v. Harper. We’re not overstating when we say the court’s decision will have far-reaching consequences for the concept and practice of democracy in America.

Specifically, the case deals with congressional redistricting in North Carolina. The legislature, represented by House Speaker Tim Moore, is so upset that North Carolina and federal courts have consistently struck down their gerrymandering schemes that they’re determined to side-step any court’s authority. So they’re arguing what’s called the independent state legislature theory, a fringe constitutional school of thought that claims state legislatures have special authority to set federal election rules, free from any restraints or oversight exerted by courts — or the N.C. Constitution. As we’ve written before, “In practical terms, that means that state legislators could not only gerrymander to their twisted hearts’ content, but in 2024, they could assign their Electoral College votes to whomever they please — even if their decision differs from that of the majority of voters in their state.

“At that point, our votes would no longer have any meaning.”

It’s a theory that’s never prevailed in court. Normally, we’d expect it to be laughed out of the courtroom.

But normally, we’d not expect the Supreme Court to hear it in the first place. It’s disturbing that the court agreed and that three of the court’s conservatives — Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas — have voiced support for the rogue theory. It’s one more bit of evidence that the current Supreme Court is more motivated by partisan activism than legal precedent.

Lest anyone think this purely a matter of partisan politics, it’s important to remember that prominent Republican jurists have criticized the case and its far-reaching implications. Recently, the Conference of Chief Justices, a group representing the top state judicial officers in the nation, filed a brief urging the court to reject the case.

“That the conference is willing to take a stand here highlights how extreme and dangerous the argument of the North Carolina legislators is,” Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a law professor at Harvard, said.

It’s equally disturbing that the Republicans’ supporters have not seen the very real danger and taken steps themselves to put country above party. Perhaps they expect to benefit from a favorable ruling — though they would spit nails if Democrats attempted the same.

Speaking of Democrats, if the court favors the legislature’s argument, its decision will be applicable in every state — including those that Democrats have chosen to gerrymander. It’s wrong there, too, but this wouldn’t be the first power grab that led to an unforeseen backlash.

But in the meantime, if the court agrees with our legislature, foundational election policies such as the processes for voter registration and basic guarantees like the secret ballot would all be at risk. State legislatures would be able to suppress votes with no state or gubernatorial authority to stop them. That is definitionally un-American.

The desire of the American people to set their own course through free and fair elections will continue no matter what the outcome — and ultimately, the American people will prevail.

But we could suffer an incredible setback at the hands of a legislature and a court that doesn’t seem to understand the real-life consequences of its decisions. We desperately hope the court follows reason, legal precedent and the ideals of democracy that have sustained until now.