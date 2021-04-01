Our Opinion: Nathan Street's curious detour into a dark corner

Street would not tell the News & Record who wrote the tweets on the couple’s Twitter account, called “Street’s Corner.” Nor would he comment on a Roanoke Times article about the status of his application for the Roanoke job.

But he should address them and hold himself accountable for whatever part he played both in the posts on Twitter and the website.

The point here isn’t Street’s religious or political views. It’s the tone and manner he used to express them. And while the First Amendment guarantees Street the right to hold and express whatever opinions and beliefs he holds, it does not guarantee that those opinions won’t have consequences.

As of now, Street remains an employee of Guilford County Schools.

So you have to wonder how this news will affect his effectiveness as an educator and administrator in an extremely diverse school system. Street supervises 400 teachers in grades K-12. How will co-workers, students and parents react?

After all, disagreeing with the politics of the first female, African American and Asian American vice president in history is one thing. Disparaging her as a “whore” is quite another.