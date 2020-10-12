Our Opinion: Trump’s military

One day when they have more freedom to speak, they may join the ranks of former U.S. Marine Corps general and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who has denounced Trump for misusing the nation's armed forces and dangerously dividing the country.

Or retired four-star Air Force Gen. Chuck Boyd, who spoke extensively to NPR last week. Describing himself as a Republican, “but quietly,” he told NPR, "As I watched (Trump) over the years, my unease with his presidency has increased … to the point that I believe that our democracy will be in shatters by the time he has served two terms."

Boyd is one of nearly 500 generals, admirals and former national security officials from both parties who recently signed a letter that blasted Trump as “not equal” to the challenges of the job and endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

Perhaps the most outspoken of Trump’s former national security advisers is former Gen. H.R. McMaster, who told MSNBC last week that Trump “is aiding and abetting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s efforts” to intervene in the 2020 presidential contest.

It may be reasonable to write off one or two top military leaders as “disgruntled former employees.” But for so many distinguished career military officers to come forward is a development that shouldn’t be ignored.