Pain and strain: More emergency surgeries, more ‘catastrophic’ bills in states without Medicaid expansion

They also found that these catastrophically expensive emergency surgeries often could have been avoided, if the patient had had access to preventive health care services.

“We see patients all the time who are struggling financially,” Albright said in an interview with NC Health News. “There are issues of uninsurance and having to be patients with charity care and sort of trying to overcome those issues.”

Southern residents are more at risk

The Medicaid expansion policy, made possible by the Affordable Care Act, has been enacted by 38 states and the District of Columbia over the past decade. Twelve states — seven of them in the Southern tier of the U.S. including North Carolina — have not made the move to offer health insurance to those who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but don’t earn enough to qualify for subsidies to buy an insurance plan on the ACA marketplace.

Lack of expansion likely contributed to recently published findings by the U.S. Census Bureau that the Southern U.S. had the highest rate of uninsured people in the country at 16.4%, compared to 11.3% who are uninsured in the West and 6.6% uninsured in the Northeast.

The South also has the lowest rates of publicly insured residents, as well as people on private insurance.