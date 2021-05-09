Patrick Battuello: N.C. doesn't need a horse in this race

As the General Assembly considers whether to legalize horse racing in North Carolina, it is crucial that citizens and legislators be presented with all the information, starting with the fact that this proposal is about 70 years too late.

While there was a time when horse racing was popular, those days are long gone. The “Foal Crop” — the number of new thoroughbreds entering the system each year — is about half of what it was just 30 years ago. All other metrics — racedays, races, field sizes, and, yes, attendance and handle (amount wagered) — are also down.

Demographically, things could not be worse: The typical horseplayer (or regular bettor) is a middle-aged man; the younger generations are simply not interested. The reason for this is twofold: changing sensibilities, which we’ll get to later, and, of course, competition for the gambling dollar: lotteries, casinos and now sports (real ones, that is) betting. And the effect has been devastating: Since 2000, 39 U.S. racetracks have been shuttered; only one new one has opened — and only because it is being heavily subsidized by the state. In fact, the bulk of the American horse racing industry subsists entirely on corporate welfare, with wealthy owners pocketing public funds that should be going to general-good issues like education and infrastructure.