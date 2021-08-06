Paul Meyer: In this crisis there is an opportunity for N.C.

It has been said in different times, in different ways, under different circumstances: Crisis brings opportunity, if you are willing to seize it.

The last year has been a crisis. It has, hopefully, forced all of us to recognize the importance of human connection, helped us see that we still have work to do to create an equitable and just society, and that — in the words of Abraham Lincoln — democracy is always about “the unfinished work.”

What the year 2020 also presented us with is a sobering picture of the difficulties faced by North Carolina’s rural communities. The pandemic brought into plain, clear light just how inadequate investments have been to meet the needs of those in our rural towns.

That is the case whether it is investments in broadband, now a necessity for children doing schoolwork and parents forced to work from home, or in aging water and sewer infrastructure burdening towns that experienced COVID-19 as just another in a series of threatening blows.

As distressing as the time has been, we now come to a point where we see the light, with vaccines that will hopefully stamp out or at least severely weaken the grip of the virus.

We should also see the above challenges as opportunities.