Paul Thornton: How I became a soldier in the fight against COVID-19

Progress toward a vaccine, rapid as it has been compared to the development of other vaccines, must seem frustratingly slow to those who have lost jobs, languished in isolation or put themselves at high risk on the front lines. But from my vantage point, the process has been reassuring.

At my initial screening to participate, I was interviewed, examined and made fully aware both of my rights and of all known risks. Of course, there are limitations to this process, considering I was taking part in a study partly aimed at discovering risks, but the sense that I got was that, if there were information to share, I would get it.

I got my first injection in September, and then I waited. I experienced nothing more than a sore arm, and two days later, I was clearing brush away from my mother-in-law's cabin in the San Bernardino Mountains. The second shot, given three weeks later, was a different story. The day after receiving it, I came down with flu-like symptoms. They were unpleasant, but lasted less than 24 hours.

That was quite a contrast to what my brother went through. He described feeling as if his chest had been filled with concrete. His fever swung between low-grade and severe, and he experienced an unrelenting lethargy. He survived, as almost all coronavirus patients do, but full recovery has been elusive.