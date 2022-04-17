Paula Skelton-Jarrell, Erin Oliver, and Eric Townsend: Rebuilding schools will help our children and our community

In every corner of Guilford County, there’s something for everyone if voters approve the construction bonds and sales tax for schools on the ballot in May’s primary election.

For parents and guardians of children in Guilford County Schools, the benefits of rebuilt and renovated facilities are immediate: modern technology, reliable and efficient systems that guarantee a healthy environment for learning, and basic accessibility for those who rely on wheelchairs or other forms of physical assistance.

The typical public school in Guilford County is 55 years old, constructed before mankind first stepped on the moon, before Walt Disney World opened in Orlando and before Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles.

They sure are showing their age, too.

News reports and social media posts by county leaders over the past few months have shown leaky and rusted pipes, peeling paint, jerry-rigged HVAC systems, broken lockers and bathrooms in disrepair. Distressing? Defective? Demoralizing? Take your pick.

It’s of no value to point fingers at the deferred maintenance that has brought us to our current conditions. It’s far better to envision what can happen over the next 55 years with a bit of moral courage. Not only for students and their families, mind you. For all of us.

As leaders with the Guilford County Council of PTAs, we have witnessed the many ways in which schools can be used to foster relationships and build vibrant communities.

They bring people together for fall carnivals and food truck festivals.

They provide practice space for recreational sports leagues.

They support community gardens and outdoor gathering spaces.

They host concerts and theatrical productions that are open to the public.

They welcome Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts inspired to serve their communities as model citizens while nurturing their entrepreneurial spirits.

They provide weekend worship space for new churches still raising funds for a permanent home.

In addition to the bonds themselves, we have an opportunity to choose a better way to help fund improvements to every school in the system. The fraction-of-a-penny (0.25%) sales tax on the May ballot gives the county a revenue stream independent of property taxes.

Keep in mind that the sales tax increase wouldn’t apply to groceries, gas, vehicles and prescription drugs. The sales tax also ensures that visitors to Guilford County, who spend roughly $1.6 billion a year, will help underwrite the tab.

Progress is already under way on the schools that will benefit from the $300 million bond package approved by voters in 2020. Input was sought from the families and neighbors where the schools will be rebuilt, with state-of-the-art designs that promise to inspire young people to reach their fullest potential.

That initial round of funding should be viewed as a down payment on a larger promise to ourselves and to future generations. It’s easy to look around Guilford County and see the ways in which major public investments have enhanced our quality of life, from new highways to an expanded airport to recreational and athletic facilities.

Public schools should be no exception. Safe. Modern. Accessible. Renovated. Tech-ready. All made possible by approving the school bond package and a sales tax that equals an extra 5 cents for every $20 you spend at retail stores, right behind the out-of-town shoppers helping to foot the bill.

We’re asking you to join us this spring in voting “S.M.A.R.T.”

Paula Skelton-Jarrell, Erin Oliver and Eric Townsend serve on the board of the Guilford County Council of PTAs. They can be reached at secretary@guilfordcountypta.org.