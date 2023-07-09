For five years, the Greensboro City Council was placed by a judge under a gag order that prevented its members from talking about police bodycam footage taken during the 2016 arrest of Zared Jones and three other Black men in downtown Greensboro. Jones was cleared of all charges years ago, and that gag order has finally been lifted, but it is not clear whether this important ruling will lead to greater transparency and accountability from local law enforcement.

It is essential to begin with the uncomfortable historical truth that policing in the Southern United States began in the form of slave patrols, armed militias that exercised power over every aspect of the lives of Black people. We support the brave men and women who serve and protect us. We also understand that today’s police officers are asked to do more than ever before, not only as enforcers of the law but as first responders to medical emergencies, domestic disturbances and other potentially dangerous situations. But the evidence shows that, while modern policing has come a long way, there remains in Greensboro a clear pattern of policies and practices that excessively monitor, control and punish people of color.

The year before Zared Jones was arrested, a front-page story in The New York Times documented the pattern of racial disparities in Greensboro Police Department behavior including traffic stops, drug arrests and more. More recent GPD data shows that Greensboro police have used force against Black citizens more than three times as often as they do against white people.

In one of the most egregious cases of police misconduct, the city last year settled a civil suit in the hog-tying death of Marcus Smith in 2018. The discovery process in that case revealed that Greensboro police had hog-tied citizens repeatedly and that the vast majority of people subjected to that subhuman behavior were Black men and women. Thankfully, the city has since banned that barbaric practice.

As for a gag order that bars public discussion of policing, it prevents citizens from knowing what is happening in our community and allows potential police abuses to continue. The position of the city regarding the order has been confounding and hypocritical. The city opposed the gag order but is not moving to actually share the bodycam videos and discuss them publicly. When asked at the June 6 City Council meeting about this obvious discrepancy, the city attorney was not forthcoming and only two council members, Sharon Hightower and Yvonne Johnson, indicated a willingness to share the videos and discuss them publicly. The attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association made the ridiculous argument that, since so much time has elapsed since Zared Jones was arrested and his charges were dismissed, no one cares. We say that truth and justice are always on time.

The problem does not arise from rogue cops or “bad apples.” The path toward greater equity in our criminal justice system requires a change in the culture that has developed over years in police stations, the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, as well as among judges. The resistance to reform has been fierce, within these institutions and in the state legislature, including absurd gag orders and rules promulgated by Rep. John Faircloth (a former police chief) that require even victims of police violence to get court orders to view bodycam video of the incidents in which they or their loved ones were directly involved. This is a cruel miscarriage of justice that turns the law into a weapon against citizens.

Years of peaceful protest and evidence-based policy recommendations have generally been stonewalled and ignored. The more that information is withheld, and justice denied, the less trust citizens have in law enforcement.

The goal of our advocacy has always been to improve policing in Greensboro. A petition from the council for the public release of the Jones video would be a step toward this goal. We maintain that the transparency and accountability we call for will not only reduce the number of abuses, but also create an environment and culture in which our police officers will be safer and more effective.