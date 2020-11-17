Pete Little: Here's why I voted for Trump in 2020

Dear Allen Johnson:
You asked me in this morning’s paper (Nov. 15): “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why.”
I’ve read your columns for years, and from what I know of you, I believe that your request was sincere. Here is my sincere response.
I am not a one-issue voter, but the issue of greatest importance to me is abortion, because I believe abortion takes the life of a human being. President Trump is against abortion; Joe Biden an abortion supporter. Sadly, abortion takes a far greater toll proportionally on Black babies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an Abortion Surveillance Report that said Black women make up 14% of the childbearing population. Yet, 36% of all abortions were obtained by Black women.
You said that Trump “has never admitted a mistake.” I assume that was hyperbole on your part, because you couldn’t possibly know that as a fact.
You said Trump “faces sexual misconduct allegations from at least 25 women.” Sexual misconduct is disgusting — absolutely. But to be honest, an allegation is just a claim. The president is innocent until proven guilty, according to the law. In addition, Trump apparently became a Christian only recently, presumably after these allegations. By receiving Christ as his Savior, Trump’s sins were forgiven — as are mine and yours. If Jesus forgives him, the least I can do is forgive him as well.
You said, “He consistently hems and haws when it comes to denouncing white supremacy.” But he is consistently taken out of context on the Charlottesville situation. When he said there were "fine people" on both sides, he was referring to both sides of the issue of removing historic statues, not on both sides of white supremacy. As for the Proud Boys, he said he didn’t know who they were, but told them to “stand back and stand by.” What does that even mean? How can it be construed as favoring white supremacy?
You said he has mishandled the pandemic. But who knew what to do when it hit? One thing he did — that Biden criticized — was to restrict travel from China. What — without the benefit of hindsight — would you have done?
You criticized him for “his graceless refusal to accept defeat.” The fat lady hasn’t sung, Allen. Joe Biden is only the presumptive president. Trump is not obliged to concede. Please grant him a little grace yourself.
As an aside, my maternal grandmother used to say, if she disdained someone, “He’s rude, crude, and unattractive.” I would say that pretty well applies to Donald Trump. But I didn’t vote for Miss Manners or Emily Post. In 2016, I voted against Hillary Clinton and hoped Trump would be good, but in 2020 I voted for the man whose policies I almost totally support.
I cringe sometimes at his tweets and when he shoots from the hip. But again, I approve of his results, including but not limited to:
- Extremely low Black and Hispanic unemployment.
- Energy independence.
- Replacing NAFTA with USMCA.
- Getting us out of the Iran nuclear deal.
- Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
- Brokering normalized relations between Israel and three Arab states.
- And there are others too numerous for this space.
At the end of your piece, you said, “Even if we agree to disagree, (mustn’t there) be enough common ground for us to meet in the middle?” Like you, I hope so.
I’d be delighted to meet you for lunch to discuss. Just let me know.
The writer lives in Greensboro.
