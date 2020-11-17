Pete Little: Here's why I voted for Trump in 2020

You said, “He consistently hems and haws when it comes to denouncing white supremacy.” But he is consistently taken out of context on the Charlottesville situation. When he said there were "fine people" on both sides, he was referring to both sides of the issue of removing historic statues, not on both sides of white supremacy. As for the Proud Boys, he said he didn’t know who they were, but told them to “stand back and stand by.” What does that even mean? How can it be construed as favoring white supremacy?

You said he has mishandled the pandemic. But who knew what to do when it hit? One thing he did — that Biden criticized — was to restrict travel from China. What — without the benefit of hindsight — would you have done?

You criticized him for “his graceless refusal to accept defeat.” The fat lady hasn’t sung, Allen. Joe Biden is only the presumptive president. Trump is not obliged to concede. Please grant him a little grace yourself.

As an aside, my maternal grandmother used to say, if she disdained someone, “He’s rude, crude, and unattractive.” I would say that pretty well applies to Donald Trump. But I didn’t vote for Miss Manners or Emily Post. In 2016, I voted against Hillary Clinton and hoped Trump would be good, but in 2020 I voted for the man whose policies I almost totally support.