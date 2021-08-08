Peter H. Wolf: Advice for a grandson heading off to college

1. In college you’re not “preparing for life”; you’re living it now. Every day there is just as much a part of your lifelong existence as anything else.

2. Be glad you’re there, wherever it might be. It’s the great halfway house of life; you’re not yet self-sufficient; you’re in transition; it’s your chance gradually to handle increased freedom and responsibility.

3. Also, be glad you’re there primarily for how it helps your brain. If you don’t learn to think critically and perceptibly it’s not worth it. Do so eventually within a chosen discipline.

4. Your brain is what distinguishes you from any other animal. Don’t mess it up with drugs; don’t play Russian roulette with it. Marijuana, for example, stays in your system for about a month (unlike alcohol) and can affect the way your brain behaves, remembers and thinks. Thus, it affects most what you’re in college for in the first place.