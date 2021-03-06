Peter Hans: N.C. A&T clinic is one vivid example of UNC's role

On Feb. 25, I got to witness one of the most hopeful sights of the past year. Just inside the front door of N.C. A&T State University’s alumni center, a place where people normally come to gather and celebrate, a line of masked North Carolinians waited for another kind of joyous occasion.
It was the third day of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and hundreds of people were greeted by volunteers in bright yellow A&T jackets and dark blue Aggie masks. “How are you doing today, sir?” I heard a young woman ask as an older gentleman waited his turn. “You ready for your vaccine?”
The school’s director of emergency operations and the director of the student health clinic both kept watch in the lobby. By the time the day was over, the clinic had served hundreds of local residents, with many more scheduled for the weeks ahead.
The people who work at our public universities are, first and foremost, public servants.They go to work every day with the goal of making North Carolina a better, richer, healthier and more interesting place to live. And in times of emergency, they serve as a vital resource to meet this state’s most urgent needs.
The vaccine clinics now operating at A&T and other campuses across the state are a vivid example of that mission, but they’re just the most visible part of a much wider effort. From the earliest days of the pandemic, researchers in our labs have been hard at work studying everything from antibody treatments to air filtering in an effort to combat the coronavirus. Agriculture extension agents have helped farmers figure out how to operate safely and maintain our food supply. Logistics experts have helped factories and small businesses figure out how to stay open amid global economic disruption. Education researchers created new resources for schools and parents to navigate remote learning.
All of that is happening even as A&T, UNCG and the rest of our campuses continue serving students, remotely and in-person, to make sure that a generation of North Carolinians can keep learning safely and moving toward graduation. I couldn’t be more proud of the way our universities have stepped up.
North Carolina has always looked to its universities as a toolbox for solving problems. In any given year, we might get asked to help study water quality, rethink the state’s approach to literacy education, or train more critical care nurses to expand hospital capacity. All over North Carolina right now, the county health directors, emergency managers, hospital officials and school superintendents at the front lines of the COVID response know they can turn to their local campus for support. A great many of the people guiding us through this crisis are graduates of our public institutions.
A few months ago, the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave away billions of dollars to organizations that are fulfilling basic needs and addressing the longstanding problems that have been exposed or deepened by the pandemic. Among them werefood banks and emergency relief funds, United Way chapters and housing organizations — and public universities. N.C. A&T received $45 million, a no-strings-attached vote of confidence in the institution’s mission of transforming lives for the better and meeting the needs of its community.
On Feb. 25, grateful Greensboro residents stopped to thank A&T Chancellor Harold Martin on their way out of the vaccination site.
“Whether you’re offering someone an education or a vaccine,” Martin said, “it matters that you’re a real part of their community, a place they know.”
This pandemic is going to end, thanks in no small part to the selfless men and women working at the N.C. A&T vaccine clinic and hundreds of other sites all over North Carolina. I am hearing every day from public health experts feeling cautiously optimistic that late spring and summer will bring better days.
That will be an enormous relief, but it won’t be the end of our work. Schools will need to make up for lost time. Businesses will need to rebuild and grow. And thousands of North Carolinians will need new opportunities and new careers in a changed economy. Our universities will be there, ready to do our part.
Peter Hans is president of the University of North Carolina System.