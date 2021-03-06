Peter Hans: N.C. A&T clinic is one vivid example of UNC's role

On Feb. 25, I got to witness one of the most hopeful sights of the past year. Just inside the front door of N.C. A&T State University’s alumni center, a place where people normally come to gather and celebrate, a line of masked North Carolinians waited for another kind of joyous occasion.

It was the third day of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and hundreds of people were greeted by volunteers in bright yellow A&T jackets and dark blue Aggie masks. “How are you doing today, sir?” I heard a young woman ask as an older gentleman waited his turn. “You ready for your vaccine?”

The school’s director of emergency operations and the director of the student health clinic both kept watch in the lobby. By the time the day was over, the clinic had served hundreds of local residents, with many more scheduled for the weeks ahead.

The people who work at our public universities are, first and foremost, public servants.They go to work every day with the goal of making North Carolina a better, richer, healthier and more interesting place to live. And in times of emergency, they serve as a vital resource to meet this state’s most urgent needs.