Phil Weaver: Allowing transgender athletes on girls teams is unfair

We once scrimmaged against the boy’s JV team (two and three years younger than the girls) in practice and we won. Days later we tried that again. The boys destroyed us. They mentally came to play a real scrimmage the second time and their physicality was something we just couldn’t match. We ended the scrimmage early and never scrimmaged again for safety and team confidence reasons.

My sister “lived” in a wheelchair, having little use of her legs and one arm. She could not play sports because of how she was born. Was this fair? Could any decree of a “right to play” have helped? No, these were misfortunes of the way she was created.

She accepted her lot and became a spokesperson for those with physical disabilities. Transgender individuals need to accept that they have bodies which are more athletically male than female and compete in boys sports only.