Phil Weaver: Allowing transgender athletes on girls teams is unfair

I am writing only as a high school coach of boys and girls for 42 years, as a father of four girls, and as a grandparent to seven more.
The president’s executive order granting biological males the right to compete on girls secondary sports teams is terribly misguided. The president claims this to be a human rights issue but he completely ignores the right to fairness for the far greater number of biological females who could be harmed emotionally and/or physically by this edict.
Regardless, no one has a “right” to play high school sports. Grades, attendance, behavior and age are already possible barriers to participation. Only age is as concrete a determinant as birth sex for eligibility.
How is this edict not a violation of Title IX, which guaranteed females equal access to sports as males? Transgender athletes will always have boys’ teams to play on. Three of our daughters competed in high school sports. Two would not have been able to compete in events and the other would not have been able to be all-conference in two sports if there had been enough biological males on the teams.
I led 33 girls teams and only coached a handful of girls who could compete physically with biological males. My last year coaching girls we had a very good basketball team; losing only once. We had seven seniors and five received Division I scholarships.
We once scrimmaged against the boy’s JV team (two and three years younger than the girls) in practice and we won. Days later we tried that again. The boys destroyed us. They mentally came to play a real scrimmage the second time and their physicality was something we just couldn’t match. We ended the scrimmage early and never scrimmaged again for safety and team confidence reasons.
My sister “lived” in a wheelchair, having little use of her legs and one arm. She could not play sports because of how she was born. Was this fair? Could any decree of a “right to play” have helped? No, these were misfortunes of the way she was created.
She accepted her lot and became a spokesperson for those with physical disabilities. Transgender individuals need to accept that they have bodies which are more athletically male than female and compete in boys sports only.
Fortunately, this issue has not been a problem in Guilford County but it has just come to North Carolina. If your daughter gets cut, sits on the bench rather than plays, or loses some honor to a naturally physically superior body, you will certainly see the inequity. Girls in Connecticut have filed a lawsuit against the high school athletic association for allowing this travesty to occur. They missed out on running in the state track meet after losing spots to two biological males. I wish them every success and hope either the courts will correct this shortsighted decision or that Congress will have the courage and address this nascent problem.
I’m sorry some youngsters believe they were born into the wrong body but no hormone treatment will soon reduce their bone density and muscle mass advantages. Those born biologically male need to compete against others similarly created. We have rules preventing athletes from taking many performance- enhancing drugs because an unfair and unsafe advantage would be created. These people are barred from competition.
Is the transgender student any less advantaged?
Phil Weaver was a longtime coach, teacher and counselor at Grimsley High School.