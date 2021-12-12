Point: As crises mount, Kamala Harris is out of sight

Instead of dealing with the fraught situation at the border, Harris said she would rather focus on the “root causes” of the problem. However, months after she became border czar, the situation is becoming worse, not better.

Given her abysmal record in that role, it makes sense that Harris would abstain from the media spotlight. Even though it is far-fetched to believe the mainstream media would actually press the vice president on her terrible tenure as border czar, it seems as if Harris and her handlers would rather avoid any and all possible inquiries. Yet, there likely are a few more reasons for Harris’ seclusion during these trying times.

Harris, like any politician, does not want to be associated with the problems facing the Biden administration. From inflation to the supply-chain crisis to vaccine mandates, the Biden administration is drowning in difficulties. And Harris, who is a consummate politician, would rather lie low than face the scrutiny.

Of course, that is the opposite of leadership. Leaders address issues head-on, they do not hide from them.