Prudence Layne: Desmond Tutu: A prisoner of hope and a professor of faith

He was a man of the people and for the people, and the people loved him back. He often remarked that he could not be a human by himself. That spirit of Ubuntu, the inextricable relationship between the individual and the community, captures the essence of Desmond Tutu — the man, the spiritual leader and the human rights activist.

“Arch,” as he is affectionately known, rose to global prominence as the moral conscience and voice of South Africans trapped by the apartheid regime. He was unrelenting in his pressure to rally the world in united opposition to the racist government, especially from the wealthy nations of the West, including the United States.

In the years following the official end of apartheid, with the nation’s first democratic elections in 1994 and Nelson Mandela’s installment as president, Tutu continued his quest for equality for the disenfranchised, wherever he met them. Whether he was speaking up for refugees in Darfur, asserting his support for the LGBTQ community, saying, “I’d rather go to hell than to worship a homophobic God,” or decrying violence against women and children, his human rights campaign was unwavering.