Prudence Layne: Desmond Tutu: A prisoner of hope and a professor of faith

He was a man of the people and for the people, and the people loved him back. He often remarked that he could not be a human by himself. That spirit of Ubuntu, the inextricable relationship between the individual and the community, captures the essence of Desmond Tutu — the man, the spiritual leader and the human rights activist.
“Arch,” as he is affectionately known, rose to global prominence as the moral conscience and voice of South Africans trapped by the apartheid regime. He was unrelenting in his pressure to rally the world in united opposition to the racist government, especially from the wealthy nations of the West, including the United States.
In the years following the official end of apartheid, with the nation’s first democratic elections in 1994 and Nelson Mandela’s installment as president, Tutu continued his quest for equality for the disenfranchised, wherever he met them. Whether he was speaking up for refugees in Darfur, asserting his support for the LGBTQ community, saying, “I’d rather go to hell than to worship a homophobic God,” or decrying violence against women and children, his human rights campaign was unwavering.
I witnessed the ministry that was Arch’s life during a 2012 walk through Cape Town, South Africa. I had first met Arch as an undergraduate at Howard University during his visit there, but this time found me with him on subsequent occasions as I led a study abroad program for students at Elon University, where I am a faculty member. We were making our way from St. George’s Cathedral, following early morning Eucharist, to his favorite café in the city.
The shop was literally across the street and around the corner, but it took us a long time to reach our destination. He stopped and ministered to everyone on the street, including the homeless, the indigent, the scurrying worker, the tourist and the casual resident. He joked, bantered, danced and prayed with those he met. One could tell from those chance encounters that the ordinary felt extraordinary and the otherwise invisible felt seen. The experience remains one of my most poignant memories of Arch during my numerous visits.
Tutu applied the principles of justice and equity universally and without favor. In the years following Nelson Mandela’s withdrawal from public life to the election of the disgraced former president, Jacob Zuma, Tutu strongly denounced the African National Congress (ANC), the liberationist party under whose flag and principles he led the anti-apartheid struggle. He penned an editorial in 2010 that lamented how crime and corruption demonstrated that South Africa was losing its way and its pride. With Zuma’s election, he declared he could no longer vote for a party that selected a man accused of rape and corruption as its leader.
Tutu’s bold, sometimes unpopular stances on politics and the state of his nation, Africa and the world demonstrated faith in action. His life’s work showed believers that a religious and spiritual life becomes a dusty, ideological relic when it does not seek to improve the human condition. Faith without works is dead and a life without charity is meaningless. He crossed all human boundaries of difference, including religion, working with the Muslim and Jewish communities to solve their shared problems
Tutu’s faith sustained his quest for freedom and justice. As the chair of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), he bore witness, like the rest of the nation and the world, to human depravity. The TRC investigations engendered many truths as perpetrators sat before survivors, families of their victims and the world to recount their crimes in gruesome detail in exchange for clemency, atonement, forgiveness.
However, the jury remains hung as to whether the TRC process achieved justice for the victims since not one person has ever been jailed or convicted for atrocities they committed under South Africa’s apartheid regime. Yet in this enterprise as well, Tutu was convinced that the TRC process was an essential step toward his nation’s healing
Arch was a prisoner of hope, a professor of faith and a practitioner of love. These three principles fueled his love for humanity and it is in this vein we must persist. Although the TRC was necessary, it was a foundational piece in this “long walk to freedom” and in realizing the rainbow nation of Tutu’s dreams.
As we say goodbye to one of the greatest freedom fighters of any generation, let us pattern our own lives after all that was good in his: unyielding in the fight for the dignity and equal treatment of all. Amandla! (Power to the People!) and the people respond, Awethu! (The Power is Ours!)