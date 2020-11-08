Q&A: The impacts of gender, race and COVID on this election

Levenstein: Democrats did not go door to door due to the pandemic, and that probably hurt them since canvassing face to face is by far the most effective way to get out the vote. Still, while many feared the pandemic would reduce turnout because people would not want to risk going to the polls, it probably ended up having the opposite effect. The skyrocketing numbers of cases of COVID-19 and the Republicans’ success at turning the pandemic into a political issue rather than a public health concern helped motivate millions of people to cast a ballot. While COVID-19 was a concern, it was not the only issue at play. My guess is that racism played an even bigger role in shaping the election outcome than the pandemic.

Engelhardt: That Election Day itself seems to have largely run smoothly during a pandemic is impressive, and local election officials and volunteers deserve our thanks. While it’s still early, and states are correctly being deliberate in tallying votes, I’m keeping an eye on these final counts to see what we can learn about the state of public opinion polling. It seems like there are some important errors from pre-election results to final outcomes, so the nature of those misses will be informative about some of what contributed to the election outcome. The most surprising event, and something suggested that might happen before the election, was President Trump’s claim he has won and his desire to stop counting ballots. Data from Bright Line Watch, a survey of political science experts in democracy, places such statements as the most important and abnormal events of the over 150 rated from Trump’s presidency so far. Counting all eligible votes can take time, so such a statement is unprecedented.