Rabbi Andy Koren: Never again? It is happening again right now.

A grandmother, mother, aunt and daughter came over the border from Ukraine to Poland. They had nothing with them except the clothes they were wearing and one backpack each.

I was there at that moment.

I could not understand the language they were speaking; however, the many volunteers stationed at the border could. What I did understand were the tears in their eyes. They were now in a safer place. But, what about their cities, their homes, their brothers, fathers, families and all the loved ones left behind?

I was there at that moment.

A little over two weeks ago, in the busy days just before Passover, I was on the border between Poland and Ukraine. I was with a group of 30 American, European and Israeli rabbis and cantors from communities just like ours.

We were there to bring supplies that we had collected from our respective communities. In our duffel bags, we brought as much as we could: two tons of clothing, medicine and supplies. Together, we collected more than a half-million dollars for relief efforts; I am quite proud that over $20,000 of that amount came from a special appeal to Temple Emanuel families.

There is a powerful moment in the Passover seder when we are called to see ourselves as having personally left Egypt. This year, I did not have to use my spiritual imagination to understand this: I was there and I saw it with my own eyes.

At that time, there were reports that 3 million Ukrainians had sought refuge outside the country, with 2 million of them coming to Poland. Another 7 million are internally displaced. Those numbers have only grown. In some cases, Polish cities have grown by 25% in just a few weeks’ time. Each place we saw, whether urban or rural, had transformed itself to receive Ukrainian refugees.

Everywhere that we went, we saw a country mobilized to welcome their neighbors whose lives were suddenly in disarray. It was as if we were standing in the 19th chapter of the Book of Leviticus and that passage from verse 34 was open in front of us:

You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Eternal your God.

On the Polish side of the border we saw warehouses filled with clothing, food and other essentials. We saw children playing pick-up games of soccer inside relief areas. We saw people from all over the world helping other people.

What we didn’t see were adult males. They stayed behind to resist the Russian onslaught.

I met a young Ukrainian mother now residing in Poland’s second largest city, Krakow, with her 5-year-old daughter. Only weeks ago, she would speak Russian with her daughter. Now, she has sworn to never do so ever again, even if it means making up Polish sounding words when telling children’s stories.

Her next words were shocking. She looked at us, a group of clergy, and she said that she hated the Russians.

One of the rabbis asked her if she meant that she hated Putin. Her answer provided the clarity we needed.

“No,” she said. “It is not Putin who is firing missiles into civilian areas with reckless abandon. It is not Putin who leveled the town that I used to call home. It is not Putin who is sexually abusing old women, mothers, girls and boys. We thought the Russians were our neighbors and friends. These soldiers should know better.”

She used the only word that made sense. She hated them, not for who they are, but for what they did.

It is not easy to write these words. It is not easy because last week marked Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. As Jews, we remember a time when one out of every three Jewish people was murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators. It was a time when Jews had nowhere to go. Some helped and heard our pleas; but most did not.

If the words “Never Again” are to have any real meaning, we need look no further than what is taking place in Ukraine right now.

That same Ukrainian mother we met in Krakow had another message. She wanted us to share a message of gratitude in the U.S. “The help you are providing is so important. We never thought that this would happen to us. Do not forget us. Please continue to help!”

Of all the things I heard and saw during my few days in Poland, those are the words that will continue to resonate for me!

Greensboro and our surrounding areas have always been ready to help. Let us make sure not to forget the people of Ukraine: those who are still there and those who are now far from home.

I was there at that moment, and I carried many of you with me in spirit. Let us do all that we can, as individuals and as communities, to be there and help bring relief to those suffering from this terrible humanitarian tragedy.