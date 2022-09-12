Rabbi Fred Guttman: 9/11 in Greensboro, 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2002, Temple Emanuel on Jefferson Road opened the doors of its new building to the community for the first time. The occasion was not a joyous celebration, but rather was a memorial service on the first anniversary, or what we Jews would call the yahrzeit, of 9/11.

More than 500 people attended that service.

The Greensboro Police Department was very helpful. A police cruiser was parked outside the door of our sanctuary. At exactly at 8:46 a.m., the cruiser turned on its siren for exactly two minutes; 8:46 a.m. was the time that Mohammed Atta and the other hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed the plane into floors 93-99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

During these two minutes, people inside stood at attention, many with their heads bowed.

To the best of my knowledge, this was the only memorial ceremony that year in Greensboro. It was as though everyone else was still in shock, even a year later. But because of our history, Jews seem to have an ability to comprehend tragedy and to memorialize its victims. For us, this was quite a natural thing to do.

Many things stand out in my memory from that day.

I remember a string quartet from UNCG playing Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” a piece associated not only with 9/11, but one which is frequently played at the funerals of royalty and the leaders of countries. It could very well be the saddest music ever written.

I remember one of our members playing Bruce Springsteen’s “Into the Fire,” a song whose lyrics are an incredible tribute to the 9/11 first responders — a song which is truly a brilliant example of modern American poetry.

I remember incredible creative readings that were recited and I remember saying the traditional Jewish memorial prayers of Yizkor and Kaddish.

I remember that we ended the service by singing “God Bless America.”

More than anything, I remember how the community came together for that service. Christians, Jews and Muslims, Americans all, came together to remember those who had been murdered in this terrible act of terrorism.

So, at this time, I pray that God will grant comfort to all of those who lost family and friends on that day and healing to all those who survived, many of whom to this day suffer from the effects of PTSD.

May their memory of all who lost their lives on that day be a blessing!

“God bless America. The land that I love …”