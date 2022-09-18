Rabbi Fred Guttman: Abortion from a clergyman's view

Sen. Lindsey Graham recently called for a national ban on abortions at 15 weeks. While this might be good politics in his opinion, it is unrelated to the reality that women face.

In 26 years of congregational life, I was aware of around five pregnancies that were terminated in the second or third trimester. In all cases, there was a solid medical reason for termination: the fetus was nonviable or the life of the mother was imperiled.

Thank God that the women and their doctors did not have to deal with the state on this!

In every case, the child was very much wanted! Couples had begun to speak about names, register for gifts, look at baby furniture, decide what color to paint the nursery, etc. The termination brought incredible sadness to each couple, but no regrets. It simply had to be done for good medical reasons.

In one case, I gave money to a couple to help them go on a short vacation for the purpose of “clearing their heads.”

Thus, the second and third trimester abortion argument by the anti-choice folks is indeed a straw man argument. Statistics have consistently shown that most elective abortions actually do take place in the first trimester.

Please do not take my word for this. Ask your clergy what has been their experience. If they are honest, they will admit that their experiences match mine and that in these instances, they tried their very best to provide comfort and a sense of God’s love to the bereaved and disappointed parent(s).