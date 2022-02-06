Rabbi Fred Guttman: Don't punish, educate. Don't cancel, counsel.

Whoopi Goldberg’s serious misstatements about race and the Nazi Holocaust, and her resulting two-week suspension from “The View,” brought to mind two incidents from years past.

In a serious case of antisemitism at a middle school in Greensboro, a young woman who was bullied by three young boys was a member of our congregation.

When I inquired as to what happened, I was told that an assistant principal was dealing with the situation. The next day, I appeared first thing in the morning at the principal’s office.

I explained to him why this was something that had to be dealt with at the “highest level” — that is, by the principal himself. He understood and agreed. Instead of getting angry, I tried my best to educate him, and he responded in a very appropriate manner.

I was acquainted with the father of one of the boys and invited them to meet with me at Temple Emanuel. Between the father and me, I believe we succeeded in educating the young man.

In March 2021, Miami Heat basketball player Meyers Leonard spoke an unfortunate antisemitic slur while playing a video game.