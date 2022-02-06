Rabbi Fred Guttman: Don't punish, educate. Don't cancel, counsel.

Whoopi Goldberg’s serious misstatements about race and the Nazi Holocaust, and her resulting two-week suspension from “The View,” brought to mind two incidents from years past.
In a serious case of antisemitism at a middle school in Greensboro, a young woman who was bullied by three young boys was a member of our congregation.
When I inquired as to what happened, I was told that an assistant principal was dealing with the situation. The next day, I appeared first thing in the morning at the principal’s office.
I explained to him why this was something that had to be dealt with at the “highest level” — that is, by the principal himself. He understood and agreed. Instead of getting angry, I tried my best to educate him, and he responded in a very appropriate manner.
I was acquainted with the father of one of the boys and invited them to meet with me at Temple Emanuel. Between the father and me, I believe we succeeded in educating the young man.
In March 2021, Miami Heat basketball player Meyers Leonard spoke an unfortunate antisemitic slur while playing a video game.
He apologized the next day saying, “My ignorance about its (the slur’s) history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”
Leonard would later meet with a rabbi, speak at a synagogue and make a contribution to Jewish life at his alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.
The Jewish community forgave him. We tried to educate, not punish; counsel, not cancel.
Dispelling falsehoods and providing guidance rather than punishment is instructive in how we can, and should, respond to Whoopi Goldberg and others like her.
Let’s start with the educational component: The Holocaust had everything to do with race.
The Nazis viewed Jews as a race, making them wear yellow stars, depriving them of their ability to work, expropriating their bank accounts, forbidding them to hold civil service jobs. They were forbidden to intermarry with Aryans out of a fear of “polluting the purity of the Aryan race.”
Ultimately these views were codified in Germany’s Nuremberg Laws on Nov. 15, 1935. Jews, defined by the Nazis as a race, were deprived of all civil rights.
Goldberg’s statements came at a time when there has been a significant rise in antisemitism worldwide, including within the United States. The recent hostage incident at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, is still fresh in our minds.
In addition, there is greater trivialization of the Holocaust on top of increased voices denying that it ever occurred.
Goldberg apologized to Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, and the Jewish community the next day.
While I appreciate and affirm her for acknowledging her error, I’d suggest that she also consider visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for a special tour with Greenblatt and a meeting with a survivor.
Whoopi Goldberg is not an antisemite. She was just ill-informed about a key aspect of the Nazi Holocaust of 6 million Jews and 300,000 Roma.
As such, she is well-deserving of forgiveness from the Jewish community, and I feel confident that most of the Jewish community already has forgiven her.
Here in North Carolina, the governor recently signed into law the “Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act.” This law mandates Holocaust and genocide education for middle and high school students.
The main lobbying for this law came from the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust, an organization which I am proud to support.
Hopefully, the next time Goldberg opines about the Holocaust, she will be better informed!
It is my hope that students in North Carolina will know about the terrible tragedy of the Holocaust. The students that we teach today will obviously grow up to be the leaders of tomorrow.
What teachers are doing in teaching Holocaust and genocide studies is much more significant than merely teaching a unit in the class. Their teaching is no less than an attempt to inspire and create a generation of young activists who will fight bias, bigotry, racism, homophobia and antisemitism with all of their beings.
Truly, “Never Again” begins in the classroom.
Moreover, through “education, not punishment” and “counsel, not cancel,” we can help our young people understand the terrible consequences of hate in any form.
If we can succeed in this monumental task, we can help our country and the world move toward a future of justice, compassion and peace!
Fred Guttman is rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.