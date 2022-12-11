Rabbi Fred Guttman: It's up to us all to speak out against antisemitism

For those within the Jewish community and even among those who were supporters of the former president, Donald Trump’s recent meeting with the known antisemite Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who not only is antisemitic, but denies the Nazi Holocaust, was beyond disturbing.

Unfortunately for us, this is not “new” news. Clearly, antisemitism is on the rise in the United States. In 2021, there was a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents, the sharpest spike in the past 50 years.

The Jewish population comprises only 2.4% of the American public and, yet, 63% of all religiously motivated acts of violent extremism in the U.S. were against Jews.

In addition, hate thrives online, not only in the form of antisemitism, but also in the form of hatred against other minorities, immigrants, Asians and African Americans.

Charlottesville ... and even worse

The past few years have been particularly difficult for the Jewish community.

In 2017, reactionary white nationalists marched in Charlottesville and shouted it out: “Jews will not replace us!“

This chant referred to the Great Replacement Theory, which contends that Jewish people desire to replace white people, particularly white leaders, with Black and brown people and immigrants to the U.S.

In 2018, as I was conducting Saturday morning Sabbath services, I was informed by an usher that there had been a terrible shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were savagely murdered.

This past year in Greensboro, antisemitic flyers were thrown on the driveways of residences on a Sunday morning. The flyers accused Jews not only of the Great Replacement theory but also of being the cause of COVID-19.

In August and September, as the academic year was beginning at colleges and universities, there were numerous antisemitic acts. These included the egging of Hillel houses and Jewish fraternities and the painting of antisemitic graffiti on campuses.

In various places, Orthodox Jews have been assaulted.

On the most recent Halloween, there were numerous sightings of people who dressed as Hitler.

On a recent Saturday in New York City, two men were arrested carrying a gun, ammunition, a large knife and swastika armbands. According to police, they were planning to carry out a massacre at a synagogue.

Most recently, Iranian leaders blamed the current unrest in their country on Jews.

A good reason to feel threatened

American Jews are a community that feels threatened. We are a community that has lost one out of every three Jews, or 6 million, among them 1.5 million children, during the Nazi Holocaust.

For us, antisemitism in the U.S. is not just a Jewish issue but also a sign of societal decay.

When Kanye West (who now calls himself Ye) made his recent antisemitic statements and comments about Jews, it also unleashed a torrent of antisemitism online and in the media.

At first, the shoe manufacturer Adidas, which had a promotional contract with West, would not react. But as pressure mounted, including a petition signed by 20,000 people, as well as Adidas stock dropping 24%, the company terminated its relationship with West and announced that it would no longer do business with bigots.

But it didn’t stop there.

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving recommended on Instagram and Twitter, to his millions of followers a movie that included many horrible, outright lies and antisemitic tropes. According to the film, titled “’Hebrews to Negroes,” Jews, not Arab and European Christian slavers and slave traders, were responsible for the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The film also asserts that the Holocaust did not happen.

Let there be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Holocaust distortions and denials are forms of antisemitism.

To make matters worse, sadly, on a recent “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian Dave Chappelle made fun of these antisemitic rantings in a way that was offensive to many in the Jewish community.

What we all can do about this

After the Holocaust, the words “Never again!” were frequently heard. Today, for American Jews, “Never is now.”

Here is where you can come in with a significant role to play.

Solidarity and togetherness are critically important. Together, let us stand against bigotry and hate in all their forms.

Call out hate whenever and wherever it happens, including online and in the media.

This is not a right-versus-left issue. Not a Democrat-versus-Republican issue.

Rather, this is right-versus-wrong issue.

Combatting hate begins with self-awareness and love. When confronted with the forces of hate, be prepared to push back in your goodness as an ally.

We must all refuse to remain silent.

Edmund Burke’s powerful truth has been ringing in my ears throughout this past month: “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.”

The late Congressman John Lewis once said, “I believe in freedom of speech, but I also believe that we have an obligation to condemn speech that is racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic or hateful.”

The late Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel once wrote: “The opposite of love is not hate. It’s indifference.”

Antisemitic hatred against minorities cannot be left unchallenged. Hateful and ignorant words can lead to violence, especially when good people fail to use their own voices to push back.