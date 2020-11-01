Rabbi Fred Guttman: Let there be light against hate

The sacred Torah scrolls and the religious books on the inside of these holy structures were destroyed. More than 7,000 Jewish businesses were ransacked. Around 30,000 men were arrested and deported to German concentration camps such as Dachau, Buchenwald and Sachsenhausen.

In the aftermath, these riots were given the name “Kristallnacht” — “The Night of the Broken Glass.”

Kristallnacht historically marks the most significant beginning of massive violent actions against Jews. For the Jewish people in Europe, it was the beginning of the end.

When the Nazi Holocaust was over in 1945, 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children and 250,000 Roma (Gypsies), had been murdered.

We only need to recall the event at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., and the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh to know that houses of worship are being attacked with a greater and deadlier frequency than in recent memory.

In light of this sad fact, I would like to invite all institutions, especially religious ones, and individuals to participate in a demonstrative and visible stand against bias, bigotry, anti-Semitism, intolerance and hate in all of its many and nefarious forms.