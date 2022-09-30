Rabbi Fred Guttman: What we lost in that police chase five years ago

Five years ago on Sept. 30, 2017, there was a horrific crash on Battleground Avenue in which one of our congregants, 32-year-old Stephanie Warshauer, was killed.

A police chase that lasted 75 seconds had taken her life. The car that was being chased by a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy slammed into her car at an estimated speed of 125 miles per hour.

Stephanie and the other passenger in the car, Allie Bolick, were killed instantly. The three people in the car that was being chased also were killed.

There is a significant problem with these high-speed police chases. An article from Popular Mechanics from May 30, 2013, entitled “Why High-Speed Police Chases Are Going Away” spelled out the reasons why, in most circumstances, including the one that killed these five people, most high-speed police chases are simply are not worth it.

Specifically, the article stated “From the 1980s until early in this century, almost 350 people died during police pursuits each year. More than 30 percent of those were innocent bystanders. And about one-third of all pursuits ended in a wreck.”

One of the most difficult things that I ever had to do as a rabbi was to attempt to comfort Stephanie’s family after this tragedy. In our congregation, there were so many people who knew and loved Stephanie.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, I became aware of the car chase policy of the Greensboro Police Department was such that it is doubtful that the chase would have taken place had GPD been involved. There were some of us who urged the Sheriff’s Office to adopt the same policy of the GPD. This request was rebuffed by then-Sheriff BJ Barnes. The policy was changed when Danny Rogers became sheriff.

Even five years later, I find myself so saddened by this tragic loss of life.

So, let me share with you what we, in our community, lost when we lost Stephanie Warshauer.

On the last day of her life, Stephanie attended Yom Kippur morning service at Temple Emanuel. She had returned for the afternoon memorial service which was important to her because her mother had recently died.

She grew up in our congregation and went on various trips, including to Israel. Stephanie sang on a CD that we made of songs for our services, volunteered in our religious school, and was also a dancer and volunteered in the community to teach dance to underprivileged kids. She was a good friend of my son.

How ironic it is to think that in her speech at her bat mitzvah, Stephanie wrote, “When Moses made that one little mistake of being angry, it cost him his life. Think of all the little mistakes that we can make that could easily take our lives away. Think how lucky we are to be Jews, a faith that we should never lose.”

I recently looked at her confirmation class picture. There was Stephanie standing there in the exact center of the picture, beaming and lighting up the entire picture. That was Stephanie. She could light up not only a picture, but an entire room.

Here are some “Stephanie-isms” in her own words:

“We did not ask for this room or this music. We were invited in. Therefore, because the dark surrounds us, let us turn our faces to the light. Let us endure hardship to be grateful for plenty. We have been given pain to be astounded by joy. We have been given life to deny death. We did not ask for this room or this music. But because we are here, let us dance.”

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There’s no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this.”

“Rise up with a new day. Open up your hands to hold the light. Let the sun remind you that you’re alive.”

Stephanie was a warm and happy person who seemed to have a real zest for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was compassionate. She had a natural self-confidence about her.

Stephanie loved her mother so much. Ten months after the loss of her mother, Stephanie would post on Instagram: “As human beings, we have the power and capacity to make other people’s lives brighter and better. Make sure you take full advantage of that magic — because love is magic!”

After one of her dance teachers lost her father, Stephanie wrote to her the following.

“I learned more from you in a few years than I ever did with all previous instructors combined. I know this year has been rough on you. I know all too well. I lost my mom to cancer in October, so for me the sting is all too familiar and very fresh. I did not know your dad, but I got the chance to know you. You have been a friend, mentor an inspiration to so many people over twenty years. Think about that, twenty years! I know for a fact that your dad is so so proud of you and enjoyed watching as you go from being a student to teacher and watched you with such pride as you found your place within the dance community. I know he is shining some extra light on you today.”

It’s been said that the cruelest word in the English language is “never.”

Never will Stephanie’s family be able to hold her and to hug her.

Never will all those who knew Stephanie be able to find out what her unique talents might have enabled her to accomplish.

Never will the Jewish and non-Jewish communities discover the contributions Stephanie might have made to it and to the larger world.

And all of this was because of a flawed policy that has now been corrected.

The loss of one person diminishes every one of us. It affects our collective future. It alters what might have been. It prevents us from ever receiving all of the precious benefits every single life has to offer.

We miss Stephanie, but we are hopeful that tragedies like this will not occur in the future.

May her memory be a blessing for all of us, now and always.