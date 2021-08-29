Raj A. Ghoshal: The time has come for vaccine mandates in North Carolina

Indeed, the case for vaccination is so strong that even Fox News has recently implemented its own version of a vaccine pass program.

While a nearly two-thirds majority of adult North Carolinians have already had at least one shot, many others express openness to vaccination if required. These individuals rightly see that governments and employers make actions they truly value: paying taxes, showing up at work to keep one’s job, avoiding drinking before driving — mandatory, rather than leaving the onus solely on individuals.

Put another way, some individuals do not yet think of vaccination as a public good precisely because our institutions have not yet shown that they believe it is.

Similarly, though most business owners recognize vaccination’s importance, some have been reluctant to act without stronger support from government. Recent memories of being cursed at, spat on and kicked for enforcing COVID-related safety policies may explain this hesitation.

This is a case where only government action can free businesses to protect their own and their customers’ safety.