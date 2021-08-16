Randell Jones: The road that Davy Crockett built

Speaking of infrastructure, the mountains of North Carolina had a moment some 200 years ago, and David Crockett was part of the movement — the instigator, if you will, with lessons for us today. And remember that Crockett was born in North Carolina 235 years ago this month — Aug. 17, 1786 — in the fledgling but doomed State of Franklin. It’s now East Tennessee, of course, but he is one of ours — Tarheel born.
In his 30s, Crockett often came from his Tennessee home near Winchester to visit his father-in-law, Robert Patton, father of his second wife, Elizabeth. The Patton plantation was along the Swannanoa River at the top of Swannanoa Gap in then-Burke County, now Buncombe. Crockett also traveled down the mountain to visit the John Carson family near today’s Old Fort. He took a road through that gap until “political shenanigans,” he said, put up a toll gate. That’s when Crockett decided to make his own road, a path for anyone to follow to avoid the toll road. A marker today along Old Fort Road commemorates this early mountain road, “Davy Crockett’s Bridle Trail.” This was infrastructure — a better way to get from A to B, from where we are to where we want to go.
Private enterprise with a sweetheart deal from some political scoundrels had provided for the toll road down Swannanoa Gap. It appears Crockett favored open roads, the sort that eventually would be kept up at public expense. And so, we have this Tarheel among those to thank for promoting public infrastructure in North Carolina. I suspect, however, at the time he was just being obstinate and cantankerous, declaring he had some natural or God-given right or other to trespass on private land just because he didn’t want to pay some toll. People with a sense of entitlement know their rights — by God — but think less about their responsibilities to other people, to society or to the rule of law. But Crockett’s thinking was probably a bit muddled at the time. He had only just got involved in politics. He had to see what would work.
During one of Crockett’s visits to the Patton place, he was hunting in the area along “his” road. Samuel McBrayer was also hunting nearby, although neither hunter knew about the other. At the instant McBrayer drew a bead on a wild turkey and fired, he heard another rifle fire. The two hunters approached their quarry discovering they had simultaneously shot the same bird. Both men were hungry and game was scarce, so they decided to share the prize. Because neither man’s ego required him to get the credit for the kill, they were both satisfied with their joint bounty of the hunt.
To those today on Capitol Hill currently taking pot shots at various infrastructure bills, please note: There will be plenty of credit to go around for those elected officials who cooperate to pass something of substance. It’s not just roads and bridges and dams and waterways. It’s about helping America get from where we are to where we want to go. Together.
Crockett suffered for years from relapses of the malaria that nearly killed him in 1816 after exploring the Black Warrior River area in Alabama (Tuscaloosa). That disease was spread by a vector — mosquitos. Today, the rampant surge of COVID-19 in all its variants that threatens our nation is caused by what Crockett would likely call “varmints.” We think of them as those willfully choosing to go unvaccinated even in the face of solid evidence that the vaccine is safe, protective and the best route to saving our lives, families and communities. “When I rose, I reeled about like a cow with the blind staggers,” Crockett said of his illness. Who but the foolishly obstinate and cantankerous would wish that on anyone?
Crockett famously said, “Make sure you’re right, then go ahead.” Too many today spend no time on the first part before jumping into the second. Remember that Crockett eventually went off to Texas to help make it safe for slavery. Ouch! That didn’t end well at the Alamo, but that’s another story.
Crockett began his political career 200 years ago in 1821, campaigning for a local seat. He articulated then a truth all politicians know and hope you don’t: “People don’t want to be informed; they want to be entertained.”
I’d say Crockett got that right. That’s why many read this column.
But today, it’s a warning, not advice.
Get the facts, then act responsibly.
Randell Jones is the award-winning author of several history books including “In the Footsteps of Davy Crockett” and is the producer of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.