Raphael Ramazani: On World Refugee Day, help spread the joy

I feel so fortunate to be living here in the United States, and especially in Greensboro, but my heart aches for my brothers and sisters who are still waiting in refugee camps and enduring hazardous conditions, especially in the midst of a pandemic. I was one of the few fortunate ones. Throughout the four years of the Trump administration, the refugee resettlement program was nearly decimated. Last year, President Trump set the refugee admissions number to its lowest point in history — just 15,000 refugees. These barriers make what was already a difficult process nearly impossible for so many who desperately need refuge.

I’ve tried to do my part by working for World Relief. This is my way of giving back to those who have helped me along my journey, as well as assisting those who are in a similar position as I was three years ago — after all, with community support, refugees go on to make our communities stronger by volunteering, starting businesses and joining our military. But this alone is not enough. We need meaningful policy change from the top.