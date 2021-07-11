Raymond Reid: Anyone else tired of drug ads on TV?

We are being barraged by prescription drug ads on TV.
And in a recent article in Psychology Today, Mark Bekoff, Ph.D., says it’s getting worse. “We are indeed continually being swamped with these sorts of advertisements with no end in sight,” Bekoff writes, “despite most people and physicians wanting them to disappear.”
According to Joanne Kaufman of The New York Times, more than 771,000 pharmaceutical ads were aired in 2016, the last full year for which data is available.
The commercials show healthy-looking people enjoying the great outdoors as they run past the Porta-Johns with their dogs in pursuit. The commercials are usually filled with fake patients and fake doctors.
And how many times do you hear “Ask your doctor” during these commercials?
“Then come the possible side effects of some of these prescription drugs,” writes Kaufman.
“Swelling of legs, hands and feet; capillary leak syndrome; fever; muscle pain; unusual bruising; dizziness; blurry vision; rash; hives; blisters; nervous system and blood disorders; lymphoma; swollen tongue; dry mouth; weight gain; inability to fight infections; nausea; diarrhea; constipation; depression; dehydration; suicidal thoughts.
“Oh, and death.”
Yikes! Makes me want to smoke a cigarette. And I don’t smoke.
If I did I wouldn’t know what brand to buy. The Federal Trade Commission yanked cigarette ads from television, with the last ad running on Jan. 1, 1971.
Now I’m not condoning smoking cigarettes, so don’t start blasting me with hateful emails. My own brother died of lung cancer.
But is smoking cigarettes any more dangerous than some of these prescription drugs? Does cigarette smoking lead to fever, muscle pain, depression or suicidal thoughts? I don’t understand why the First Amendment protects Big Pharma’s TV advertising, but not Big Tobacco’s.
Then there’s alcohol.
When was the last time you heard or read about the possible side effects of beer, wine or liquor on a TV commercial? Yet, they’re allowed to advertise.
Then there are the sugary drinks. And my wife’s sugary birthday cake, which we finished off the other night.
Did it come with a list of side effects? Of course not.
Would I have read them? Nope.
