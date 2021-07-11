Raymond Reid: Anyone else tired of drug ads on TV?

Yikes! Makes me want to smoke a cigarette. And I don’t smoke.

If I did I wouldn’t know what brand to buy. The Federal Trade Commission yanked cigarette ads from television, with the last ad running on Jan. 1, 1971.

Now I’m not condoning smoking cigarettes, so don’t start blasting me with hateful emails. My own brother died of lung cancer.

But is smoking cigarettes any more dangerous than some of these prescription drugs? Does cigarette smoking lead to fever, muscle pain, depression or suicidal thoughts? I don’t understand why the First Amendment protects Big Pharma’s TV advertising, but not Big Tobacco’s.

Then there’s alcohol.

When was the last time you heard or read about the possible side effects of beer, wine or liquor on a TV commercial? Yet, they’re allowed to advertise.

Then there are the sugary drinks. And my wife’s sugary birthday cake, which we finished off the other night.

Did it come with a list of side effects? Of course not.

Would I have read them? Nope.

