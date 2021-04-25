Raymond Reid: Joe Namath and the Medicare Advantage farce

Joe Namath, Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl III, 1969, has become Most Valuable Persuader as the snake oil salesman for the Medicare Coverage Helpline 2021.
“In these uncertain times, you need to get all the benefits you deserve,” shouts “Broadway” Joe. “Free dental, free eyeglasses, transportation to and from doctors offices, health club membership; even free meals delivered to your home, at no additional cost.”
The key word here is “additional”
“… So call the number on your screen today, IT’S FREE!”
The only thing free about this scam is the phone call itself, which connects you to a for-profit insurance company. It’s impossible to read the disclaimer on your TV screen.
But here’s some of what it says:
The Medicare Coverage Helpline is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of any government agency or program. The Medicare Coverage Hotline is a private for profit lead generation campaign and does not offer insurance and is not an insurance agency or broker. Your call is sold to a licensed insurance agent to give you information about your Medicare Advantage Plans. Prescription, dental and Vision benefits are not guaranteed, are only available in select plans and are not available in every state or ZIP code.
According to truthinadvertising.org, Medicare Coverage Helpline, which in no way is affiliated with the government, continues to mislead consumers on the benefits it can offer Medicare recipients; only now it has the help of New York Jets legend Namath as a paid spokesperson.
I’m planning to call the Medicare Coverage Hotline and ask them a few questions, such as: Can I get free pizza delivery; free Uber rides to the gym; and free knee braces and Salonpas pain-relieving patches for my back?
I tried in vain to get an email address for the Medicare Coverage Helpline. I was also unable to get in touch with Joe Namath himself. I was going to start the conversation by telling him that I am one of his biggest fans (I’m not). I’m still not over Super Bowl III, when his Jets beat my beloved Baltimore Colts 16-7 in 1969. Back then, his salary was “only” $427,000 a year.
His net worth today? $18 million. I wonder if he has signed up for Medicare Advantage himself?
If not, he should call today. After all, IT’S FREE!
