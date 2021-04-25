Raymond Reid: Joe Namath and the Medicare Advantage farce

Joe Namath, Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl III, 1969, has become Most Valuable Persuader as the snake oil salesman for the Medicare Coverage Helpline 2021.

“In these uncertain times, you need to get all the benefits you deserve,” shouts “Broadway” Joe. “Free dental, free eyeglasses, transportation to and from doctors offices, health club membership; even free meals delivered to your home, at no additional cost.”

The key word here is “additional”

“… So call the number on your screen today, IT’S FREE!”

The only thing free about this scam is the phone call itself, which connects you to a for-profit insurance company. It’s impossible to read the disclaimer on your TV screen.

But here’s some of what it says: