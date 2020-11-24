Rayna M Letourneau: Amid a raging pandemic, the U.S. faces a nursing shortage. Can we close the gap?

Some 36% of health care workers hospitalized with COVID-19 were nurses or nursing assistants, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. As of September, 213 registered nurses had succumbed to the virus.

Nurses have protested in front of the White House and across the country to highlight inadequate staffing and scarce personal protective equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the New York State Nurses Association filed three lawsuits against the New York State Health Department and two hospitals over safety.

The nursing crisis

Some 4 million registered nurses make up the U.S. workforce; about 60% work in hospitals. By 2022, the nation needs 1.1 million new RNs to avoid a nursing shortage, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals can’t function without enough nurses, who spend more time caring for patients than any other health care professional. To keep hospitals staffed amid current shortages, some administrators are replacing nurses with technicians or asking nonhospital nurses to work in hospitals. These are life-and-death decisions: choosing either to treat patients under circumstances that could risk medical errors — or turn them away.

What caused this crisis?