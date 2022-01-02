Rex Huppke: Hi, I'm Donald Trump's failed coup. Thanks to Democrats and the media, nobody's afraid of me!

Hi, everybody! I’m the coup former President Donald Trump and his lackeys attempted to pull off in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

BOO! Hah, did I scare you? Probably not. None of you seem all that scared by me, which would be a real kick in the pants if I had legs and a butt and wore pants.

No, it seems most of you don’t know me enough to fear me. That’s thanks to my good friends, the Democrats, who are really bad at explaining things to the American public, and some good friends in the news media whose belief in balance is so unshakable they’ve found a way to “both sides” a premeditated assault on American democracy to the point where it’s on par with “Did Vice President Kamala Harris buy an expensive pan?”

Yep, if I’m being honest, I’m feeling a little ignored here. I mean, how many times has America faced an honest-to-goodness attempt to overturn an election? I’m a once-in-a-lifetime nightmare, people!