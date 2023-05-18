It all happens so frequently that we forget which tragedy we’re now mourning.

— Ken Sehested

Pete Hamil, called the quintessential New York journalist by The New York Times, was there, in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles at 11:58 p.m. on June 5, 1968, when his friend Robert Kennedy was murdered.

He saw it happen: “A pimply messenger arrived from the secret filthy heart of America. He was curly haired, wearing a pale blue sweatshirt and blue jeans, and he was planted with his right foot forward and his right arm straight out and he was firing a gun.”

Later, Hamil expressed his rage in an article: “Two Minutes to Midnight.” It was more than rage. It was despair. It was giving up on America.

“The unspoken thought was loudest,” he wrote, “the country’s gone. Medgar Evers was dead, Malcolm X was dead, Martin Luther King was dead, Jack Kennedy was dead, and now Robert Kennedy was dying. The hell with it.”

I remember those dark days, days that caused many to lose faith in their country. But I wasn’t where Pete Hamil was.

I am, truth be known, a closet optimist where America is concerned. I hide it well, I suppose, sometimes even from myself. Deep down, where you don’t have to justify what you believe, I have always believed that, no matter how far off course we strayed, our “better angels” would step up and lead us to do the right thing.

I am no longer convinced of that.

The sheer volume of steadily accumulating tragedy is overwhelming.

I wanted to quote Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), but mass shootings began to run together. Was he referring to the shooting at the school? No, that was in Nashville. Maybe it was the shooting in Texas? Which shooting in Texas? It must have been the one at the medical facility in Atlanta. Of course, he’s from Georgia.

What Warnock said, the quote I was looking for, was that we are all victims, even those of us who have not lost a friend or family member to violence.

Gun violence – whether mass shootings, spur-of-the-moment shootings, gang-related shootings, shootings related to other crimes, or shootings that seem to have no rationale whatsoever — is on our minds.

We think about it. We talk about it with each other.

At breakfast one of the guys in our Thursday morning group asked another — both are gun owners — “What are we going to do about guns?”

The answer? The same answer every honest person gives: “I don’t know.”

Even if the manufacture and sale of firearms were prohibited by law, there would still be 400 million guns out there.

“We are becoming a heavily armed nation so fearful and angry and hair-trigger anxious that gun murders are now just the way in which we work out our frustrations,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a speech on the floor of the Senate. “This is a dystopia, and I’m here to tell you that it’s a dystopia that we’ve chosen for ourselves.”

There is at least one firearm in 45% of American households.

Someone in 18% of American households bought a gun during the pandemic, when many people felt isolated, lonely and afraid.

Afraid of whom? Other Americans. We are arming ourselves against each other in an undeclared war that takes 20,000 lives each year.

In an oft-cited Fox News poll, more than 80% of respondents said they are in favor of red-flag laws, background checks and mental health checks on prospective gun buyers, and raising to 21 the age at which one can buy a gun.

Seventy-seven percent said there should be a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases. Sixty-one percent would like to see a ban on assault-style weapons.

That is what the good citizens of the land say they want but see no sign of getting from their government. Left to themselves, they believe they have no recourse but to buy more guns.

Therein lies a source of the darkness — the feeling of utter futility, betrayal, fear and rising anger — that is descending on America.

Pete Hamil drove home in the early morning hours of June 6, 1968, his friend Robert Kennedy now dead, and drank himself to sleep.

“I didn’t have any tears left for America,” he wrote, “but I suppose not many other Americans did either.”

I’m not there. I’m not in that dark place.

But sometimes I think I can see it from here.