Richard A. Koritz: Trump clearly should face criminal charges

From the election evening of Nov. 3, 2020 onward, with millions of lawfully submitted ballots of U.S. citizens still uncounted, Donald Trump declared himself the victor. Using his real and imagined powers as the sitting president, Trump tried to have the vote count stopped right then. The Jan. 6 House select committee has effectively laid out the stages of the Trump-led effort from that date until now, including the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, to block the peaceful transfer of power.

I agree with your recent editorial’s assertion that the committee successfully established in these hearings “that former President Trump had every reason to know that he lost the 2020 presidential election” (“More Jan. 6 truths,” July 17).

In fact, the Jan. 6 committee’s testimony has mostly come from Republican officials who had voted for Trump in that election — including his daughter Ivanka and his loyal attorney general, William Barr. Virtually all admitted that Trump lost fair and square, and they exposed the Big Lie!

Moreover, the committee’s hearings have revealed numerous serious crimes that cry out for Justice Department action.

Yet, the thrust of this News & Record editorial, in line with so much other media speculation about Trump’s “state of mind,” hopes to block, on technicalities, any future political role for Trump without taking on his widespread and systematic criminal conspiracy, which culminated in the Jan. 6 armed attack on — and occupation of — the U.S. Capitol.

On this basis, the News & Record editorial raises the issue of “Trump’s inability to handle the truth of his electoral loss” and argues that “Trump was emotionally and temperamentally incapable.”

In its haste to avoid confrontation with Trump, et al., the editorial erroneously interprets committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney’s profound observation in her opening statement at the most recent hearing: “President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child.”

In that statement Congresswoman Cheney is warning the citizens (and Biden’s “absent” attorney general, Merrick Garland) that no U.S. adult, especially no former U.S. president, should be above the law. Clearly, the Jan. 6 Committee members have established that the Trump Gang has carried out serious crimes. When will they be held accountable?