Richard and Sandra Koritz: Thiessen attacks Joe Biden at any cost

In response to Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 19 column, “Biden is blaming everyone but himself”:

Ever since the Trump-led Jan. 6 insurrectionary assault on the Capitol, where Congress tabulated the official Electoral College vote formalizing the election of President Biden and Vice President Harris, this Washington Post hack has focused all his vitriol on discrediting President Biden. In this way, Thiessen has helped to keep alive the Trumpist insurrectionary movement based on the Big Lie that Trump had been robbed of the 2020 presidential election, a lie exposed by Republican state election officials and even by Attorney General William Barr — who had previously turned the Justice Department into a private army of legal defenders of Trump.

In this piece Thiessen claims that “the debacle President Joe Biden has unleashed in Afghanistan is the most shameful thing I have witnessed over three decades in Washington.”

With his avowed “patriotism,” how can Thiessen “forget” the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Congress encouraged by then-U.S. President Trump during which Trump MAGA supporters hunted for Vice President Mike Pence to lynch him?