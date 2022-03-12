Richard Groves: A bittersweet goodbye to the old home place

The sound of your footsteps used to be absorbed by rugs and drapes and grandkids and dogs named Rigby and Tyson. Now the fall of your steps on ancient pine floors reverberates, and you’re surprised how loud they are.

The five children of J.J. and Jesse Norman were the first to run up and down the stairs in the old house, though it was their new house then, one of the first houses built on Spring Street in the West End.

I’ve collected books the Norman kids might have read, like “The Mislaid Uncle” and “Dick and Dolly,” and songs they might have sung from “Children’s Singing Games,” such as “We’ve Come to See Poor Jenny Jones” and “Poor Mary Sits a- Weeping.”

In an antique shop I found a copy of the Christmas 1893 edition of Ladies Home Journal. That would have been Jesse’s first Christmas in her new house. I imagine her reading by gaslight the article “My Father’s Literary Methods” by the daughter of Nathaniel Hawthorne or sitting at the piano sight-reading “The Manhattan Beach March” by John Philip Souza, who dedicated the composition to the readers of the Winston-Salem Journal with “season’s greetings of the composer.”

The last of the Norman children died 45 years ago.