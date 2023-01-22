Richard Groves: A great nation 'faces its flaws and corrects them.'

‘Generations do not cease to be born, and we are responsible to them because we are the only witnesses they have.”—James Baldwin

I am a witness to all I have seen and heard and all I have caused to happen or allowed to happen. I am a witness, once removed, to what I have been told, the testimony I have believed. I am a witness, twice removed, to what has been done in my name, with or without my approval.

I am a witness, and with being a witness comes responsibility to the generations who “do not cease to be born.”

I am a witness to my country’s greatness and its mediocrity. I have seen both. I am a witness to its graciousness and its venality. My country has given me reason to be proud and reason to be ashamed.

I was moved to tears the first time I saw Will McAvoy’s opening speech in the first episode of “Newsroom.” Looking back on a time when, in McAvoy’s memory, America was the “greatest country in the world,” he said:

“We stood up for what was right! We fought for moral reasons, we passed and struck down laws for moral reasons. We waged wars on poverty, not poor people.”

“We sacrificed, we cared about our neighbors, we put our money where our mouths were, and we never beat our chest. We built great big things, made ungodly technological advances, explored the universe, cured diseases and cultivated the world’s greatest artists and the world’s greatest economy. We reached for the stars. ... “

I have watched the speech — which was written by Aaron Sorkin — several times. I argue with parts of it now — it is a highly selective reading of our history — but it continues to move me because it bears witness to an America I know, an America I want the three generations that have succeeded me to know.

I want them to know about the Marshall Plan, the Berlin Airlift and the civil rights movement. I want them to know that America believes in freedom not only for itself but for other people — like the Ukrainians — as well.

But I am a witness to another side of our history, a side that some prefer that we downplay or ignore.

The year I was born, the U.S. military and major league baseball were racially segregated; interracial marriage was against the law in more than 30 states; 120,000 Japanese Americans were living in internment camps, having been removed from their homes, businesses and lives by the federal government; and, for all practical purposes, Black Americans weren’t allowed to vote in much of the South.

When I was a toddler, my country became the first nation in history to employ nuclear weapons in time of war. The record still stands.

Nineteen-fifty-three was the first year since 1882 that there were no lynchings recorded in America. That means that there was at least one lynching in each of the first ten years of my life.

I sat in the front of the trolley when I was a boy and drank from the “whites only” water fountain. I attended all-white public schools, went to an all-white church, played on all-white baseball teams and believed what everyone I knew believed: that separate but equal was the way to go.

To bear witness to unpopular truth in our day is to risk being accused by some of hating America.

“A great nation does not hide its history,” George W. Bush said at the opening of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. “It faces its flaws and corrects them.”

The generations that do not cease to be born deserve to know about the Trail of Tears and what happened at My Lai. They deserve to know about Watergate.

They deserve to know that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and that Jan. 6 was not “a normal tourist visit,” nor was it “a protest that got tragically out of control,” or that the Capitol doors were “flung open for people to walk in,” as the former president claimed in a speech on Christmas Eve.

We have a responsibility to bear witness to what we have seen and heard, to what we know to be true. If we fail to do so, future generations may believe, as many in my generation believe, that we are always the good guys, and we’re always right. And we aren’t. And that’s dangerous.

We owe them: “We are the only witnesses they have.”