Richard Groves: A never-ending struggle to keep 'the world' at bay

The first time you see a black Amish buggy on a country road, you smile. You can’t help it.

When you see a sprawling Amish farm with a large barn and a tall domed silo and a man in the field plowing with a team of horses and, behind the house, a clothesline filled with the morning’s wash, you pull over and take a picture.

You feel like you have been transported back in time to a simpler day.

Then you notice that the buggy has brake lights. And turn signals.

And you think that maybe novelist Barbara Kingsolver was right when she said that the Amish are “like a community type that went extinct a generation ago. But it didn’t, not completely.”

A couple of weeks ago my wife and I went on a swing through the Northeast, visiting children and grandchildren. Our route home took us through the Amish country around Lancaster, Pa., a land of prosperous farms, horse-drawn buggies and towns and villages with names like Bird in Hand, Ephrata (that’s biblical) and Lititz (the birthplace of the pretzel).

And, yes, there are a couple of towns with names that you wouldn’t expect conservative religious folk like the Amish to live in. You’ll have to look them up; I’m not going to tell you.