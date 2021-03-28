Richard Groves: A slow, sad descent into a rabbit hole

En route, he left a cellphone message for his two young daughters who were asleep in bed when he left before dawn. “I can’t let you grow up in a world so evil without at least standing up for you and for other children just like you.”

Edgar Welch’s story is not a typical conspiracy theorist’s story. As far as I can determine, there are no typical stories.

The important thing to note is that conspiracy theories — as strange as they may seem to nonbelievers — serve useful functions for people who believe them.

People don’t wake up each morning and ask, what bizarre thing can I believe today?

Filling a need

Researchers at the University of Kent reviewed decades of research and concluded that conspiracy theories serve three important functions.

First, they help believers make sense of their experience and the world around them by providing an explanation for an event or set of circumstances that the believer has found intolerable and for which official explanations are non-existent or unsatisfactory.