Richard Groves: A slow, sad descent into a rabbit hole

This column is the second in a two-part series.
Edgar Welch had had enough. “Raiding a pedo ring,” he told a friend, “possibly sacraficing (sic) the lives of a few for the lives of many.”
Among the hacked Hilary Clinton emails released by Wikileaks in March 2016 was an eight-year-old message from Leon Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairperson, ordering food for a fundraiser — cheese pizza — from the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington, D.C. Internet message boards lit up; clearly “cheese pizza” was code for “child pornography,” and the restaurant was the site of a vast Democratic child-sex ring. The conspiracy theory that became known as Pizzagate went viral.
Edgar Welch saw the posts and was incensed.
According to The Washington Post, Welch’s life had been punctuated by tragedies involving children. His older brother was killed in an automobile accident when Edgar was 8 years old. Later, Welch accompanied a church group to Haiti, where he worked with children who had been orphaned by an earthquake. Two months before the incident at Comet Ping Pong, Welch, on his way to work, hit a child. He was not charged, but he was shaken.
On a mission
Edgar Welch tossed an AR-15 assault rifle and a Colt revolver into his car and drove straight through, 350 miles from his home in Salisbury, N.C., to the Comet Ping Pong restaurant. It was December 2016.
En route, he left a cellphone message for his two young daughters who were asleep in bed when he left before dawn. “I can’t let you grow up in a world so evil without at least standing up for you and for other children just like you.”
Edgar Welch’s story is not a typical conspiracy theorist’s story. As far as I can determine, there are no typical stories.
The important thing to note is that conspiracy theories — as strange as they may seem to nonbelievers — serve useful functions for people who believe them.
People don’t wake up each morning and ask, what bizarre thing can I believe today?
Filling a need
Researchers at the University of Kent reviewed decades of research and concluded that conspiracy theories serve three important functions.
First, they help believers make sense of their experience and the world around them by providing an explanation for an event or set of circumstances that the believer has found intolerable and for which official explanations are non-existent or unsatisfactory.
That a conspiracy does not make sense to nonbelievers may be an added incentive; it provides the believer with a sense of superiority that she or he may not possess outside conspiracy circles.
Second, conspiracy theories fulfill the need for control and security, especially in times of crisis. “Any scary event — a pandemic, a mass shooting — that denies people a sense of control will lead to a proliferation of conspiracy theories,” said Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Bristol. Conspiracy theories “give people a sense of psychological comfort: the feeling that they are not at the mercy of randomness.”
Third, conspiracy theories fulfill the need to belong and to maintain a positive image of one’s self and one’s group. Conspiracy theories, one researcher noted, provide the believer with a sense of “being part of the group, feeling like they are part of a revolutionary movement, that they are helping usher in a golden age, and they are helping to do away with evil.”
Who believes?
Researchers in the U.K. and Europe as well as in the U.S. have studied conspiracy theories — who believes them and why — for three decades. They have found that people who are susceptible to conspiracy thinking tend to be suspicious of others, especially of powerful people and groups, e.g., academics, government and the media. They are likely to distrust authority and see the world as a dangerous place.
Belief in conspiracy theories has been correlated with lower levels of education and social status and with low self-esteem.
For Edgar Welch, conspiracy ran headlong into reality.
Inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant, Welch began searching for hidden rooms and tunnels and a basement where child sex slaves were hidden. He shot through the lock of a closet.
But he found no hidden rooms or tunnels. He rescued no child sex slaves. The restaurant didn’t have a basement.
Welch put down his weapons, put his hands on his head, and surrendered to police.
At his sentencing, Welch said in a handwritten apology, “I came to D.C. with the intent of helping people I believed were in dire need of assistance. ... I realize now just how foolish and reckless my decisions were.”
He was sentenced to four years in prison and was released in March 2020.