Richard Groves: 'All are welcome. No exceptions.'

In June 1985, I stepped behind the massive pulpit in Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for the first time and stared, wide-eyed, at its 2,400 seats.

Twenty-three years, 1,100 sermons, a couple hundred weddings and funerals and not a few controversies later, I announced my retirement.

The news announced on the Aug. 8 front page of the Winston-Salem Journal that “Wake Forest Baptist Church on university campus votes to dissolve after 66 years” saddened me, though I cannot honestly say that I was surprised. Even in my day, I thought that one day it would come to this, the demographic and institutional forces being what they are.

As the sad news has settled, my mind has gone to a place of appreciation for the strong, dedicated, courageous and compassionate people who made Wake Forest Baptist Church, in the words of a 1983 grad, “a beacon to those whom society and, yes, the churches, had marginalized and kept away.”

Bill Leonard, founding dean of Wake Forest Divinity School, told the Journal that Wake Forest Baptist Church “represented a kind of Baptist progressivism that has been an influential element in the larger Baptist world.” Shades of that progressive spirit became evident a few years after the college moved to Winston-Salem. In 1962, the congregation, which worshipped in the iconic chapel that was named after the slave-owning first president of the school, voted to open its membership to all persons regardless of race. Bear in mind that the college in whose chapel the church met was still racially segregated at the time.

Awkward.

The college followed suit shortly thereafter.

“It’s a grand legacy that the church has had at Wake Forest,” the dean said.

A man whose service as a pastor in Winston-Salem paralleled mine expressed “sadness to read about the pending demise of Wake Forest Baptist.”

“The church has been a kind of moral compass for the university and for me personally,” he said. “The church's stance for gender and LGBT equality and racial justice were vital not only for the university but also for the wider community.”

As a local pastor, he participated in our ceremony of union — we didn’t call it a wedding because same-sex marriage was not recognized anywhere in the world at the time (September 2000) — and for his effort to be faithful to the Gospel as he understood it, he was tried for heresy (and acquitted) by his denomination.

There is a “cost of discipleship,” German theologian, pastor and martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, a price to be paid when a church distinguishes itself from the surrounding culture on socially significant issues.

Wake Forest Baptist Church paid a price: expulsion from Baptist bodies at all levels — local, state and national. Individual church members paid a price as well, in strained, sometimes ruptured relationships.

At one point the church jokingly considered changing its motto to, “Oh, that church.”

Even in these latter days in the life of Wake Forest Baptist Church, the welcome extended on the church website says simply, “All are welcome. No exceptions.”

The welcome, which extends to “all people, no matter your race, economic status, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” is not grounded in some liberal “agenda” as its critics have often claimed over the years, but in the solid theological notion — which is given at least lip service by all churches — that “God’s love is greater than any of our differences.”

Erica Saunders, a transgender woman who was ordained by Wake Forest Baptist Church and is now a pastor in Ohio, told Baptist New Global, “(Wake Forest Baptist) welcomed me when I doubted I belonged in the church. They nurtured my gifts for ministry as I discerned my calling. And they showed me what living faithfully means: loving everybody, without exceptions.”

The loss of this voice of “Baptist progressivism” comes at a time when it is most needed.

Churches are as politically polarized as any other sector of society. The true identity of a congregation can often be more readily known by the bumper stickers in the parking lot than by the seasonal banners in the sanctuary.

Some churches are experimenting with Christian nationalism, which, as any real Baptist will tell you, is, at the very least, an oxymoron of the most obscene sort.

One can hope that, in the words of a friend whose life has been touched by the church, “the beautiful legacy and spirit of Wake Forest Baptist Church, especially of those who have remained faithful to the end, finds fresh incarnation in many people and in many places.”