“Why does the prettiest town in the South have an ugly reminder of racism at the foot of our main street?”

That’s the way the ad on page three of the Chowan Herald read a couple of weekends ago.

Anyone who has visited Edenton, a lovely town of 4,400 in the far northeastern corner of the state would agree with “prettiest town in the South” part of the ad.

Walking down West King Street or West Church Street past 18th and 19th century houses is a stroll back in time into a community that was home to a signer of the Declaration of Independence, as well as to one of first justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, and also to the governor of North Carolia when the state ratified the U.S. Constitution.

It’s the "ugly reminder of racism at the foot of our main street" part that, according to the front page of the Herald, "has pitted groups of Chowan residents against each other" for almost three years.

Edenton is the latest but not likely the last in a lengthening line of Southern towns and cities to grapple with how to deal with their past.

Specifically, the good folk of Edenton struggled with what to do with the statue of a Confederate soldier that stands tall above the terminus of South Broad Street, beyond which lies a small park and a delightful children’s playground and the calming expanse of the Albemarle Sound.

I had hoped the South’s small towns might be spared the acrimony experienced by our larger cities.

The statue was erected in 1904 by — guess who -- the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which in the early years of the 20th century was responsible for erecting similar statues and monuments in communities large and small across the South, including the statue that stood beside the old courthouse in Winston-Salem for roughly 115 years until it was removed in 2019.

Though some citizens in Edenton wanted the statue left as it is and as it has been for almost 120 years, and others wanted it taken down and taken away, two weeks ago, the Town Council voted unanimously to split the difference: take the statue down and move it to a local park.

The arguments I heard on a recent visit to Edenton were familiar and, to one who has rehearsed those lines too many times, if I’m honest, a bit tired.

What if, at the deepest level, beneath the rhetoric and arguments, the controversies that surround the statues are not about statues at all. What if they aren’t even about history. What if they are about who we are as a people and who we want to be.

The statues were erected in the early decades of the 20th century, when the mythology of the Lost Cause was fully formed, ostensibly to honor veterans of the Confederate army.

They also sent a message about white supremacy. A looming statue of a Confederate soldier on the courthouse lawn was a sober reminder to African Americans that the proper ordering of society, which had been temporarily disrupted during Reconstruction, had been restored.

Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated musician and composer Terence Blanchard, who grew up in New Orleans, got the message. He and his wife brought their daughters to watch the statue of P.G.T Beauregard come down. Blanchard had passed the statue of the Confederate general every day when he walked to school as a child.

"It’s always made me feel as if they were put there by people who don’t respect us," he said.

To ask African Americans "to drive by property ... occupied by reverential statues of men who fought to destroy the country and deny that person’s humanity seems perverse and absurd,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

"In our blessed land we all come to the table of democracy as equals," Landrieu said in a brilliant speech in which he explained why four Confederate statues had been removed.

“We have to reaffirm our commitment to a future where each citizen is guaranteed the uniquely American gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

At the meeting of the Town Council at which the decision was made to relocate Edenton’s Confederate statue, a local resident congratulated the council for taking on the controversial issue.

Then she said, "We need to take care of everybody in this town. Removing a symbol from this particular location could be one part of that."