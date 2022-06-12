Richard Groves: Children die. Politicians duck and cover.

Frankly, I am sick and tired of hearing reports that privately, off-camera, behind closed doors, in the Senate or House cloakroom, in some safe place outside the hearing of their constituents, some Republican lawmakers acknowledge that they might be in favor of “commonsense” gun legislation, but they’re afraid to say it out loud for fear of losing their jobs.

Given the far-right orientation of the Republican Party, their fears might be well-founded. But what of it?

Writing in The New York Times, Carl Hulse said that Republican lawmakers “know for certain that they would be pounded — and most likely left facing a primary opponent who could cost them their job — for voting for gun safety laws or even voicing support for them.”

Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., could offer a personal testimony. In the deadly week and a half that included the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Jacobs, whose district includes the suburbs of Buffalo, said, “If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor (of the House) that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it.”

He also said that he would support limiting magazine capacity and raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons to 21, and that he planned to write a bill banning body armor for civilians.

Last week, after a torrential backlash, Jacobs announced that he was retiring from the House. He explained, “The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half-truth-filled media attack funded by millions of special-interest money coming into our community around this issue of gun violence and gun control.”

Jacobs acknowledged that his statement about guns “was not well received by the Republican base.”

GOP lawmakers do not voice their fear out loud, of course, preferring to repeat the Mitch McConnell two-fold mantra — mental health and “hardening” schools — and the standard refrain, “Now is not the time to talk about this,” all the while remaining revealingly silent about anything remotely related to guns.

Then last week Kevin Cranmer, R-N.D., had a momentary lapse into transparency. Asked what he thought the reaction would be from voters back home if he were to support any significant form of gun control, the first-term Republican said bluntly: “Most would probably throw me out of office.”

And so they might. So what?

In light of the cruel fact that 12 people were killed and more than 70 were injured in 13 shooting incidents in 10 states over the Memorial Day weekend, so what?

In light of the growing sense that there seems to be no safe places anymore — not schools or churches or synagogues or mosques or nightclubs or outdoor concerts or supermarkets or malls — so what?

In light of laws that allow 18-year-olds to buy assault weapons before they can buy alcohol, so what?

Payton Gendron was 18 when he bought and used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket. Nicholas Cruz was 18 when he bought the assault rifle he used a year later to kill 15 students and two teachers at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Salvador Ramos turned 18 on May 16. The next day he bought the assault rifle that he used on May 24 to slaughter 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

That’s 48 people, including 34 children, who were killed with a weapon that 18-year-olds can purchase legally.

In light of the sheer devastation wreaked by assault rifles, so what?

In Uvalde, Justice of the Peace Eulalio Dias Jr. acts as coroner of the county, giving him the morbid task of identifying the dead. “Children don’t carry IDs,” he said. “They don’t have name badges.” He had hoped to identify victims by descriptions of clothes they were wearing. But, according to the New York Post, some of the victims “were so badly shot up that DNA samples (taken from their parents) were required to identify them.”

We ask our military to be willing to risk their lives in service to our country. We ask law enforcement officers and firefighters to be willing to risk their lives to serve and protect the rest of us. Yet some of our politicians seem unwilling to risk their jobs by voting for legislation that might be instrumental in saving the lives of some of their fellow citizens.

Sorry. No sympathy here.