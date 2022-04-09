Richard Groves: Congress makes time to tinker with time. Again.

In the late 1960s, when Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, establishing daylight saving time, I was the pastor of a tiny congregation of Baptists out on the Hillsboro highway, outside of Cleburne, 35 miles south of Fort Worth.

Most of the members of the Friendship Baptist Church had grown up in the farming and ranching community. Some of them still worked from “see to can’t see.” They were mostly puzzled and amused by the latest act of irrelevance out of Washington.

Ruby Jones, an elderly member of the church, feared that something more sinister might be at work, something that could put the United States on the wrong side of the wrath of God.

“You just cain’t get a bunch of politicians together,” she told me one Sunday morning, “and let ’em vote what time it is. You don’t get to vote what day of the week it is. And you don’t get to vote what time it is.

“When God set the sun and moon in place, the Lord didn’t ask Adam and Eve what time they wanted it to be. It just was.”

To Ruby Jones’ way of thinking, you didn’t have to have a “that government is best which governs least” bumper sticker on your pickup to see that this was serious congressional overreach.

This was the Tower of Babel all over again, prideful humans, forgetting their place in the divinely ordained order of things, building a structure that would reach to heaven. God saw the building project for what it was — mortals encroaching on territory where they had no business being — and scattered the humans all over the Earth the way a mischievous child would use a stick to disperse the inhabitants of an anthill.

There was a biblical precedent for something akin to daylight saving time — the day Joshua made the sun stand still, which caused shadows cast by sun dials all over the world to stop where they were, not for an hour but for a whole day.

Presumably, calendars have been a day off ever since.

But that was after Joshua prayed and got God’s approval. There was no evidence that Ruby Jones could see that the pagans in Washington prayed before they substituted “man’s time for God’s time,” as she put it.

Two weeks ago, the United States Senate took the first step toward righting its historic wrong.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) asked unanimous consent to approve the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Bill — yes, that is what it is called — which would make daylight saving time permanent.

“This is an idea whose time has come,” he added with a straight face.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), chair of the session, asked, “Is there objection? Without objection” — bam — “so ordered.”

It was all over in 12 seconds.

Unable or unwilling to resist the temptation, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said, “We got it past the Senate, and now the clock is ticking to get the job done so we never have to switch our clocks again.”

The thing about falling back in the fall and springing forward in the spring, which would be eliminated by governmental fiat if approved by the House and signed into law by the president, is that it mercifully interrupts the monotonous cadence of life.

“The sun rises and the sun goes down,” bemoaned the bored Koheleth, “and hurries to the place where it rises” (Ecclesiastes 1:5), a complaint echoed by Macbeth: “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day.”

But twice each year, once in the fall and again in the spring, the monotony is broken.

We wake up one morning and discover that we have magically been given an “extra hour.” It’s just a time-keeping adjustment, of course, and it’s only an hour. But it feels like so much more, doesn’t it? A rush of optimism and hope washes over us.

Then we roll over and go back to sleep.

Come to think of it, in this unstable, chaotic world in which nothing is predictable, and all bets are off, a little monotony sounds pretty good.

Ruby Jones would probably have preferred that the Senate correct its half century-old error by making standard time permanent rather than daylight saving time.

She was not one to make deals with the devil. To the end of her days, every clock in her house was set to “God’s time.” Every clock except one, the one she put on her TV so she wouldn’t miss her favorite shows.